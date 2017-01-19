Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Phillies finalize deal $9M deal with Michael Saunders
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Las Vegas Sands paying…

Las Vegas Sands paying $7M to settle corrupt practices probe

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 8:17 pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. authorities say billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s casino company is paying almost $7 million to settle a foreign corrupt practices investigation of the firm’s former relationship with a consultant in Macao and China.

Justice Department and FBI officials said Thursday the agreement with Las Vegas Sands Corp. resolves a probe into more than $60 million paid to an unnamed agent retained in 2006 for business dealings including efforts to acquire a Chinese basketball team.

The criminal penalty is in addition to a $9 million civil payment the company made in April to settle a federal Securities and Exchange Commission investigation that found some payments to the consultant weren’t properly authorized or documented.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

A Sands spokesman said Thursday the company is pleased that “all inquiries related to these issues have now been completely resolved.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Las Vegas Sands paying…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Phillies finalize deal $9M deal with Michael Saunders