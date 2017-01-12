Sports Listen

Last-second shot block preserves VMI’s 1st SoCon win, 79-78

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 9:08 pm
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Trey Chapman knocked in a pair of free throws in the final minute and Keith Smith blocked Western Carolina’s final shot as VMI held on for a 79-78 victory on Thursday night for its first Southern Conference win of the season.

Elijah Pughsley had pulled Western Carolina within a point at the free-throw line and grabbed a clutch defensive rebound with nine seconds remaining, but had his 3-point attempt blocked by Smith with one second on the clock.

Chapman scored 18 points for the Keydets (4-11, 1-3), including 8 of 10 free-throw attempts. QJ Peterson led with 19 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double of the season, and Smith tossed in 13 points and had two shot blocks, his most this season.

Pughsley scored 18 points off the bench for the Catamounts (5-12, 0-4) and shot 4 for 8 from distance. Adam Sledd also scored a season-high 18 for Western Carolina.

