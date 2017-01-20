Sports Listen

Laswon’s career night lifts Memphis over Houston 70-67 in OT

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 12:41 am
HOUSTON (AP) — KJ Lawson had career highs with 28 points and 16 rebounds, Dedric Lawson had 18 points and 10 boards and Memphis beat Houston 70-67 in overtime Thursday night.

Lawson made a pair of free throws 19 seconds into overtime and Memphis (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic) never trailed again. Houston shot 1 for 5 from the field, committed three turnovers and three fouls in the extra session.

Houston (13-6, 4-3) tied the game at 64 on Danrad Knowles’ layup with three seconds left in regulation. Jeremiah Martin missed a 3-point heave with two seconds left.

Martin converted a 3-point play after being fouled by Galen Robinson Jr. on a layup with 12 seconds left for a 64-62 Memphis lead. Martin finished with 10 points.

Rob Gray Jr. led Houston with 21 points, Damyean Dotson had 14, and Knowles contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cougars.

Topics:
Sports News
