Late goals take Burkina Faso into African Cup semifinals

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Burkina Faso is first into the semifinals at the African Cup of Nations after Aristide Bance came off the bench to score late and Prejuce Nakoulma added a second on a breakaway to beat Tunisia 2-0 on Saturday.

Bance, with his dyed blond hair, hit a low shot into the bottom corner from a free kick in the 81st minute to break a deadlock at Stade de l’Amitie.

Nakoulma sprinted away on a counterattack four minutes after that, avoided a tackle from Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi way out near the middle of the field, and side-footed into an empty net.

Burkina Faso, which lost in the final two tournaments ago, will play the winner of Sunday’s Egypt-Morocco quarterfinal.

Senegal plays Cameroon in Saturday’s second quarterfinal.