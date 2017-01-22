Sports Listen

Late Sanchez penalty gives Arsenal 2-1 win over Burnley

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 11:51 am
LONDON (AP) — Alexis Sanchez slotted a penalty into the net deep into stoppage time to give 10-man Arsenal a 2-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday, sending the north London club up to second in the Premier League.

Burnley looked like taking its second point on the road this season when substitute Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes and Andre Gray powered home the first spot-kick in stoppage time to cancel out Shkodran Mustafi’s header.

But, in the last of the seven additional minutes, referee Jon Moss, who had already dismissed Granit Xhaka and sent Arsene Wenger to the stands, pointed to the spot once more and Sanchez secured the three points.

Sports News
