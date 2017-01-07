Sports Listen

Late steal, FTs and The Citadel holds off VMI 79-74 in SoCon

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 3:26 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Frankie Johnson stole the ball with six seconds left and then the freshman made two free throws as The Citadel held off VMI 79-74 on Saturday.

VMI’s top scorer, QJ Peterson pulled the Keydets to 73-71 with just under three minutes remaining but missed two jump shots in the final minute and had just grabbed a defensive rebound when Johnson stripped the ball away with six seconds left.

Peterson fouled, and Johnson made both free throws for a 79-74 lead and the Bulldogs held on as VMI missed two shots in the final two seconds.

Johnson finished with nine points and was 3-for-4 at the foul line. Zane Najdawi led The Citadel (9-9, 2-3 Southern) with 25 points — his eighth game this season with 20 or better — and freshman Leandro Allende added a season-high 21.

Peterson led the Keydets (3-11, 0-3) with 22 points and 12 boards, his second double-double.

Sports News
