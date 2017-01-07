Late steal, FTs and The Citadel holds off VMI 79-74 in SoCon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Frankie Johnson stole the ball with six seconds left and then the freshman made two free throws as The Citadel held off VMI 79-74 on Saturday.
VMI’s top scorer, QJ Peterson pulled the Keydets to 73-71 with just under three minutes remaining but missed two jump shots in the final minute and had just grabbed a defensive rebound when Johnson stripped the ball away with six seconds left.
Peterson fouled, and Johnson made both free throws for a 79-74 lead and the Bulldogs held on as VMI missed two shots in the final two seconds.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Johnson finished with nine points and was 3-for-4 at the foul line. Zane Najdawi led The Citadel (9-9, 2-3 Southern) with 25 points — his eighth game this season with 20 or better — and freshman Leandro Allende added a season-high 21.
Peterson led the Keydets (3-11, 0-3) with 22 points and 12 boards, his second double-double.