Latest Virginia sports

RICHMOND-REDSKINS CAMP

Richmond pays $138,000 to Redskins for training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond officials have paid more than $138,000 to the Washington Redskins for the privilege of hosting the NFL team’s training camp this year.

The annual payment by the Richmond Economic Development Authority is on top of the $11 million that the authority and the city spent to build the team’s training facility.

Advertisement

The team requires Richmond to contribute $500,000 a year to defray some of the costs associated with practicing about 115 miles south of the Redskins’ regular facility in Ashburn. Richmond officials hoped the contribution to be covered by sponsorships and other services including meals and transportation.

The payment is lower than in past years, and officials with the authority tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch that they hope to continue reducing the amount they have to give the team.

CAPITALS-DEVILS

Oshie, Ovechkin power Capitals to 6-2 win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin scored 33 seconds apart in the second period Saturday to power the Washington Capitals to a 6-2 victory, and a split of a home-and-home series with the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils stunned the Capitals with a 2-1 shootout victory on Thursday in Washington.

This one was all Capitals, with six different players all hitting the net. Brett Connolly, Jay Beagle, Justin Williams and Marcus Johansson also scored as Washington snapped a two-game losing streak.

Backup goalie Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves, improving his record to 6-1-1. Grubauer saw action for the first time in six games as Braden Holtby rested.

Kyle Palmieri and Beau Bennett scored for the Devils, who have only two wins in their last 12 games (2-9-1). Keith Kinkaid stopped 20 and New Jersey wasted nine power plays.

T25-FLORIDA ST-VIRGINIA

Bacon leads No. 20 Seminoles past No. 12 Virginia, 60-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Dwayne Bacon scored 26 of his 29 points after halftime and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 seconds left, lifting No. 20 Florida State past No. 12 Virginia 60-58 on Saturday.

Bacon scored the last seven points during a 9-0 run for the Seminoles (14-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) that turned a 51-49 deficit into a 56-51 lead, and then answered quickly after Kyle Guy’s 3-pointer had given Virginia a 58-57 lead with 8.8 seconds to play.

Guy scored 14 points and three others had 10 for Virginia (11-2, 1-1), which lost for just the second time in its last 37 ACC home games.

Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 10 points for the Seminoles, all in the first half.

The Seminoles won their 10th straight as they began a stretch of six consecutive games against teams in the Top 25, or likely to be there.

Virginia’s London Perrantes tried a half-court heave at the buzzer, and it was on line, but came up well short.

T25-DUKE-VIRGINIA TECH

Bibbs lifts Hokies to 89-75 upset of No. 5 Duke

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Bibbs scored 18 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 89-75 upset of No. 5 Duke on Saturday in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Bibbs broke out of a season-long slump, hitting 6 of 9 from the field, including a season-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies (12-1, 1-0), who won their eighth straight game.

Virginia Tech snapped a nine-game losing streak to Duke (12-2, 0-1), which played without preseason All-America Grayson Allen, who was suspended indefinitely by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski after tripping an Elon player on Dec. 21 — the third such incident in Allen’s career.

The Hokies led from start to finish, jumping out to a 47-31 halftime lead. The Blue Devils got as close to 52-41 in the second half after a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard with 15:29 remaining, but got no closer.

Ahmed Hill had 17 points for Virginia Tech, which shot 55.2 percent (32 of 58).

Kennard paced the Blue Devils with 34 points.

WILLIAM & MARY-NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern wins CAA opener against William & Mary

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Murphy drilled five 3-pointers and scored 24 points to help lead Northeastern to an 84-64 win over William & Mary in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams on Saturday.

Devon Begley hit four 3s for 21 points and T.J. Williams added 16 points for the Huskies (8-5, 1-0). Begley added seven rebounds and five assists while Williams finished with six boards and six assists.

Northeastern hit 57.1 percent of its shots, 50 percent from deep, and held a 40-31 advantage on the glass.

Daniel Dixon had 19 points to lead William & Mary (6-6, 0-1), which has lost six of seven road games this season.

An Anthony Green jam put an exclamation point on a dominant first half for the Huskies which saw them lead 50-26 at the break. The Tribe managed to cut it to 64-52, but a 12-2 Northeastern run late put the game away.

DREXEL-JAMES MADISON

Kent scores 30, James Madison tops Drexel in CAA opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jackson Kent scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting and James Madison defeated Drexel 78-67 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener.

Paulius Satkus added 14 points and Joey McLean 13 for the Dukes (3-11), who shot 61 percent in the second half and finished a season-best 55.6 percent (30 of 54) from the field.

Miles Overton had 14 points off the bench for the Dragons (6-8), Sammy Mojica and Kurk Lee added 13 apiece and Rodney Williams had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Drexel had 21 turnovers that James Madison turned into 22 points and the Dragons were outscored 46-20 in the paint.

Drexel was within seven with six minutes to go before Shakir Brown had a 3-point play and Satkus and Kent scored inside to push the lead to 14 less than a minute later and the Dragons never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

RICHMOND-DAVIDSON

Richmond holds off late Davidson rally for 82-80 victory

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — T.J. Cline had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Richmond held off Davidson’s late rally for an 82-80 victory on Saturday in an Atlantic 10 opener.

The Spiders had a 17-point lead with seven minutes left, and led 79-64 with 4:22 to play. Davidson used a 15-2 run to pull to 81-79 with four seconds left. Julius Johnson made a free throw to make it 82-79, but missed his second attempt and the Wildcats’ Jon Axel Gudmundsson pulled in the rebound.

Gudmundsson was then fouled with a 1.1 left. He made the first free throw, but the tip-in and comeback on his second free-throw attempt fell short.

During the stretch, Jack Gibbs scored six points and Peyton Aldridge added five for the Wildcats, and Richmond missed three field goals and four free throws.

ShawnDre’ Jones had 21 points to lead Richmond (7-6, 1-0). Gibbs and Aldridge scored 21 apiece for Davidson (7-5, 0-1).

LIBERTY-CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Kemrite, Liberty beat Charleston Southern 81-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Kemrite scored seven of his 19 points in the final 4:01 to help Liberty hold off Charleston Southern for an 81-70 win on Saturday.

The Flames (7-8, 2-0 Big South) had a 7-0 run to lead 69-56 on Brock Gardner’s pair of free throws with 3:52 left. Liberty kept its lead between 11 and 15 from there.

John Dawson added 16 points, Lovell Cabbil scored 11 and Myo Baxter-Bell had 10 for Liberty. Kemrite made 4 of 9 from 3-point range and the Flames made 15 of 28 from long distance.

The Buccaneers (4-9, 0-2) never led but tied it at 28 late in the first half and had a 10-4 run to get within six with 6:13 left in the game.

Javis Howard and Christian Keeling led Charleston Southern with 14 points each. Cortez Mitchell added 12 points.

UNC-WILMINGTON-TOWSON

UNC Wilmington tops Towson for 12th victory

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Denzel Ingram made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Devontae Cacok had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and UNC Wilmington beat Towson 76-67 on Saturday in a Colonial Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Ingram scored 19 of his points in the second half and attempted 14 3s overall for the CAA Tournament champions.

Ingram made his fourth 3-pointer of the game for a 59-51 lead and Ambrose Mosley hit a 3 from the corner with 3:40 left to extend the advantage to 69-58.

Mosley finished with 15 points for UNC Wilmington (12-2). C.J. Bryce had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists before fouling out.

UNCW received three votes in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday but lost at Clemson 87-73 on Wednesday night.

John Davis led Towson (8-6) with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Mike Morsell added 13 points for the Tigers, who had won four of their last five.

RICE-OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion holds off Rice 62-56 in C-USA opener

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — B.J. Stith had 18 points and Old Dominion opened Conference USA play with a 62-56 win over Rice on Saturday.

Zoran Talley had 12 points off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting and Brandan Stith had 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

The Monarchs (8-5) struggled down the stretch. But a free throw by Brandan Stith with 1:07 to play, and a layup by Jordan Baker 38 seconds after the Owls missed two free throws, gave ODU a 62-55 lead — the largest of the game.

Rice (10-3) led 31-30 at the half, and back-to-back layups by Austin Meyer and a jumper by Marcus Evans with 15:46 to play gave the Owls their biggest lead at 40-34. A 3-pointer by Ahmad Caver, followed by dunks from Brandan Stith and Caver put the Monarchs up for good 51-47 at the 8:13 mark.

Rice missed its last five shots and made just one of its last nine, finishing at 37 percent shooting. Egor Koulechov scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

VMI-ETSU

Cromer 21 points sparks ETSU in easy romp past VMI, 102-75

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — T.J. Cromer tossed in 21 points and East Tennessee State scored more than 100 points for the second time this season with a 102-75 romp past VMI in the Southern Conference opener for both schools Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers beat Detroit Mercy, 107-78, November 14. At 11-3 the Bucs are off to their best start since the 1990-91 squad opened on a 14-1 roll.

ETSU built a 12-point lead at intermission, 47-35 and erupted for 55 points in the second half. The Bucs had a dozen players score in the contest while shooting 55.7 percent overall from the field (34 of 61) and converted 26 of 34 attempts from the line (76.5 percent).

David Burrell had 12 points for ETSU (11-3, 1-0) and Devontavius Payne added another 10, both off the bench.

Julian Eleby scored 21 points to lead VMI (3-9, 0-1), with QJ Peterson adding another 16.