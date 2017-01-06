Latest Virginia sports

REDSKINS-BARRY FIRED

Redskins fire defensive coordinator Joe Barry

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and other members of the coaching staff.

The team on Thursday announced the firings of Barry, defensive line coach Robb Akey, defensive backs coach Perry Fewell, and head strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday he thought ultimately it would be his call about which members of his staff were retained.

Barry spent the past two seasons as the Redskins’ defensive coordinator, and they ranked 28th in the NFL in each of them. Washington allowed 377.9 yards a game this past season en route to going 8-7-1 and missing the playoffs.

The Redskins had the worst third-down defense in the league and were 24th against the run and 25th against the pass.

BLUE JACKETS-CAPITALS

Capped off: Blue Jackets’ streak snapped at 16 in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Columbus delivered a clunker in its try for a historic win.

The Blue Jackets lost 5-0 to the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, ending their winning streak at 16 games, one shy of the NHL record.

Columbus lost for the first time since Nov. 26, ending a captivating run for coach John Tortorella’s team that fell short of the 1992 to 1993 Pittsburgh Penguins’ record of 17 consecutive wins.

The Capitals kept the Blue Jackets’ league-leading power play off the board in five chances, and Daniel Winnik, John Carlson, Nate Schmidt, Andre Burakovsky and Justin Williams scored to chase goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Bobrovsky had been rock solid during the streak but stopped just 18 of 23 shots Thursday.

A game after being pulled himself, Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby made 29 saves, giving Columbus just its second shutout defeat this season.

The Capitals moved within five points of the Blue Jackets for the top spot in the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division.

T25-LOUISVILLE-VIRGINIA

Hines-Allen’s big game lifts No. 8 Louisville at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Myisha Hines-Allen had career highs of 31 points and 17 rebounds and scored four points in overtime Thursday night, lifting Number 8 Louisville to an 86-81 victory against Virginia.

Mariya Moore scored 18 of her 23 points after halftime for the Cardinals (14-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Louisville erased a 15-point, third-period deficit and led by six points with under 2 minutes to go in regulation, but Virginia rallied and freshman Dominique Toussaint’s 3-pointer at the buzzer forced the overtime.

Aliyah Huland El scored 23 points and Lauren Moses had 19 for Virginia (11-4, 0-2). The Cavaliers had only five turnovers in the first half, but they gave it away on six consecutive possessions in the third period, allowing Cardinals to run off 12 straight points. Louisville took its first lead shortly thereafter.

Breyana Mason added 17 points for Virginia. The Cavaliers allowed 24 offensive rebounds that Louisville turned into 26 points.

ELON-WILLIAM & MARY

Dixon, William & Mary hold off Elon 88-85

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Daniel Dixon scored 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to help William and Mary hold off Elon for an 88-85 win Thursday night.

The Tribe (8-6, 2-1 Colonial) led 83-74 with 2:27 left but the Phoenix (8-8, 0-3) rallied to within 86-85 on Steven Santa Ana’s layup with six seconds left. Dixon made a pair of free throws with five seconds and Tyler Seibring’s 3-point attempt for Elon rimmed out at the buzzer.

Dixon made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and all six of his free throws to finish four points short of the career high (36) he set on Dec. 29 against Old Dominion.

Greg Malinowski and Jack Whitman added 11 points each for the Tribe. Dainan Swoope had 15 points and Brian Dawkins 11 for the Phoenix.

Santa Ana made 9 of 11 from 3-point range, tying Sebastian Koch (2011-14) for the Elon single-game record for made 3s. Koch made 9 of 14 against then-No. 21 Colorado on Dec. 13, 2013.

JAMES MADISON-HOFSTRA

James Madison 3-0 in CAA after beating Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Paulius Satkus scored 13 points, Kent Jackson 11 and Joey McLean 10 to lead James Madison to a 62-54 victory over Hofstra Thursday night.

The Dukes (5-11, 3-0) won their fourth straight game and are 3-0 in the Colonial Athletic Conference for the first time since the 1994 to 1995 season.

Satkus was 6-of-7 shooting in the first half in scoring 12 points with the teams tied at 33-all at the break. McLean had seven second-half points including a basket to open the second half to break the tie and a 3-pointer with 7½ minutes left to put the Dukes up by 11, 58-47.

Justin Wright-Foreman answered McLean’s 3-pointer with a layup but Hofstra (9-7, 1-2) didn’t score again until Wright-Foreman added five points in the final minute. Wright-Foreman, who scored Hofstra’s final 13 points, finished with 25 with four 3-pointers. Rokas Gustys grabbed 12 rebounds. The Pride made just 6 of 24 3-pointers.

VMI-MERCER

Balanced Mercer defeats VMI 68-50 in SoCon

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Demetre Rivers scored 11 points and Ria’n Holland 10 as Mercer dominated inside to defeat VMI 68-50 Thursday night.

Desmond Ringer chipped in nine points while Stephon Jelks and Ryan Johnson added eight each in the balanced attack by Mercer (7-9, 1-2), picking up its first Southern Conference win. Ten players scored for Mercer, which made 28 of 60 field-goal attempts for 47 percent and never trailed.

The Bears outrebounded VMI 44-27, outscored the Keydets 34-24 on points in the paint and 15-8 on points off turnovers.

QJ Peterson scored 18 points to lead the Keydets (3-10, 0-2), his 13th game scoring in double figures. Trey Chapman added 12 points with nine rebounds.

A layup by Jelks sparked an 11-2 run early in the first half that put the Bears ahead 17-6 with 9:21 remaining before the break. Mercer added a 17-0 run after halftime as VMI was scoreless for more than six minutes.

OLD DOMINION-MARSHALL

Elmore scores 26, Penava hits game-winner for Marshall in OT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore scored 26 points, Ajdin Penava hit the game-winning layup with 12 seconds left, and Marshall outlasted Old Dominion 90-86 in overtime Thursday night.

Marshall (10-6, 3-0 Conference USA) held a 77-75 lead with six seconds left in regulation, but Ahmad Caver hit a layup at the buzzer for Old Dominion to send it to overtime.

The extra period was tight the whole way, and neither team led by more than three. Elmore made a pair of free throws to tie it at 86 with 1:09 remaining. Caver and Zoran Talley each missed go-ahead jumpers on the ensuing possession for the Monarchs (9-6, 2-1) before Elmore secured the rebound, setting up Penava’s game-winner.

Elmore added two more free throws with 3 seconds left to put it away.

Ryan Taylor had 21 points for Marshall, which moved to 8-0 at home.

Caver led Old Dominion with 26 points. B.J. Stith added 21.