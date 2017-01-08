Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-SENATORS

Braden Holtby shuts out Senators, Capitals win 5th straight

OTTWAWA, Ontario (AP) — Braden Holtby made 30 saves for his second straight shutout and fifth of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

T.J. Oshie scored to help the Capitals improve to 25-9-5.

Mike Condon made 19 saves for Ottawa. The Senators have lost four straight to drop to 20-14-4. They played for the first time falling 2-1 to the Capitals on Jan. 1.

FCS CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

James Madison wins FCS title, beats Youngstown State 28-14

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Khalid Abdullah ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns as James Madison won its second Football Championship Subdivision title, beating Youngstown State 28-14 Saturday.

It is the first time in six years a team other than North Dakota State raised the FCS championship trophy. James Madison (14-1) was the team that made it from Fargo to Frisco instead, winning its semifinal game on the road against the five-time defending champion Bison.

Bryan Schor threw two touchdown passes in the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game, the first after James Madison blocked a punt and the other after a shanked kick set the Dukes up at midfield.

Abdullah finished the season with a school-record 1,809 yards rushing and an FBS-best 22 touchdowns.

The four-time champion Penguins (12-4), who finished their second season with Youngstown native Bo Pelini as their coach, made it to the title game for the first time since 1999. Their four titles came during the 1990s under Jim Tressel, now the school’s president after winning a national championship at Ohio State in 2002.

Abdullah’s 1-yard TD midway through the second quarter made it 21-0. He added a 2-yard score early in the third quarter, capping a drive set up by Curtis Oliver’s crazy interception after a pass that was deflected at the line ricocheted off the receiver’s toe without hitting the ground.

T25-VIRGINIA TECH-FLORIDA STATE

No. 12 Florida State rolls to 93-78 win over No. 21 Va. Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Terance Mann scored 22 points and Dwayne Bacon added 17 as Number 12 Florida State defeated Number 21 Virginia Tech 93-78 Saturday.

It is the first time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference that the Seminoles have won their first three league games. FSU, which has won 11 straight, improved to 15-1, which matches it with the 1988-89 team for best start in school history thru 15 games.

Chris Clarke led the Hokies with 22 points while Zach LeDay and Ahmed Hill added 19 apiece.

Virginia Tech (12-3, 1-2 ACC) scored the first six points and led for the first 10 minutes before the Seminoles went on an 11-2 run. Bacon, who has scored in double figures in 25 straight games, had two layups and Mann capped the run with a 3-pointer to give them a 27-22 lead with 8:06 remaining.

The Seminoles led 48-37 at halftime and would be up by as many as 19 (74-55) with 8:12 remaining.

GEORGE MASON-ST BONAVENTURE

Gregg powers St. Bonaventure past George Mason, 82-72

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Denzel Gregg scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as St. Bonaventure handled George Mason, 82-72 in an Atlantic 10 Conference contest Saturday.

Gregg pulled down five of his dozen boards off the offensive glass and the Bonnies collected 15 of their 39 team rebounds on offense. St. Bonaventure collected 16 assists on 30 made baskets and gathered nine steals.

Jaire Grayer’s layup with 5:41 pulled the Patriots within four, 65-61, but Nelson Kaputo hit a 3-pointer and Matt Mobley a jumper and the Bonnies pulled away.

Idris Taqqee scored 13 points and grabbed 11 boards and Kaputo added 13 points for the Bonnies (10-5, 2-1), who shot 30 of 67 from the field, including 5 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc.

Marquise Moore scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for George Mason (11-5, 1-2). Grayer had 16 points and nine rebounds and Jalen Jenkins added 12 points.

JAMES MADISON-NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern beats James Madison, stays perfect in CAA

BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Williams scored 21 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists and Northeastern beat James Madison 64-54 in a Colonial Athletic Association battle Saturday night.

Alex Murphy finished with 15 points for the Huskies (11-5, 4-0), who’s seven straight wins is their longest streak since winning eight straight in Jan. 2013.

Yohanny Dalembert scored 16 points to lead James Madison (5-12, 3-1). Joey McLean added 12 points for the Dukes.

James Madison outshot Northeastern by nearly 15 percent overall (51.1-37.3), but were plagued by 19 turnovers. The Huskies also dominated the 3-point arc, making nine to the Dukes two, and the free-throw line (17-6).

An Anthony Green dunk followed by a Devon Begley layup gave Northeastern a 34-23 lead early in the second half. A Dalembert layup got James Madison back to 35-32, but seven straight Huskies points immediately pushed it back to 10.

VMI-THE CITADEL

Late steal, FTs and The Citadel holds off VMI 79-74 in SoCon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Frankie Johnson stole the ball with six seconds left and then the freshman made two free throws as The Citadel held off VMI 79-74 Saturday.

VMI’s top scorer, QJ Peterson pulled the Keydets to 73-71 with just under three minutes remaining but missed two jump shots in the final minute and had just grabbed a defensive rebound when Johnson stripped the ball away with six seconds left.

Peterson fouled, and Johnson made both free throws for a 79-74 lead and the Bulldogs held on as VMI missed two shots in the final two seconds.

Johnson finished with nine points and was 3-for-4 at the foul line. Zane Najdawi led The Citadel (9-9, 2-3 Southern) with 25 points — his eighth game this season with 20 or better — and freshman Leandro Allende added a season-high 21.

Peterson led the Keydets (3-11, 0-3) with 22 points and 12 boards, his second double-double.

CAMPBELL-LIBERTY

Lovell leads Liberty in 61-54 win over Campbell

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Lovell Cabbil scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as Liberty beat Campbell 61-54 Saturday.

Cabbil was 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line for Liberty (8-9, 3-1 Big South Conference). Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 11 points and five rebounds and John Dawson had 10 points and four rebounds.

Cabbil and Ezra Talbert sank back-to-back 3-pointers as part of an 11-4 run that gave the Flames a 29-18 lead with 5:06 to play in the first half. They were up 36-26 at the break.

Cold shooting plagued both teams through most of the second half and Campbell closed the gap to four, 48-44, on a Shane Whitfield layup with 2:31 to play. The Flames held on with 10 of 12 shooting from the line in the final minute.

Chris Clemons led Campbell (9-7, 2-2) with 25 points and six rebounds.

OLD DOMINION-W KENTUCKY

Old Dominion rules 2nd half, beats Western Kentucky 79-67

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Zoran Talley was 10 of 14 from the floor for a career-high 23 points as Old Dominion took control in the second half to beat Western Kentucky 79-67 Saturday night.

B.J. Stith added a career-best 22 points and Trey Porter chipped in nine while pulling down 13 rebounds for Old Dominion (10-6, 3-1 Conference USA), which has won five of its last seven games.

Western Kentucky was up 35-31 at the break and pushed that to 46-35 at the 15:23 mark. Stith hit a jumper and Ahmad Carver, who finished with 18 points, drilled a trey to start a 32-9 run as the Monarchs dominated the second half to cruise to the win.

Old Dominion hit 51 percent from the field, making 6 of 15 from distance, while limiting the Hilltoppers to 20-of-56 (36 percent) shooting.

Que Johnson led Western Kentucky (9-8, 3-1) with 24 points.

RADFORD-PREBYTERIAN

Radford upends Presbyterian 76-63 behind Hicks

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Donald Hicks scored 18 points and had nine rebounds and Justin Cousin finished with 16 points and Radford beat Presbyterian 76-63 Saturday.

Radford (8-8, 3-1 Big South) shot 24 for 47 (51.1 percent) from the floor including 8 for 16 from 3-point range. Ed Polite Jr. had 13 points and seven rebounds and Caleb Tanner 12 points.

Christian Bradford hit a jumper and a 3 to give the Highlanders a 44-35 lead with 15:50 to play. Cousin’s jumper five minutes later gave the Blue Hose a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

The Highlanders grabbed 14 of their 38 rebounds on the offensive end while Presbyterian finished with 21 of its 33 boards on the offensive glass.

Will Adams led Presbyterian 21 points and Jo’Vontae Millner had 19 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (4-11, 0-4).

Radford is now 5-2 this season in games after a loss.

LONGWOOD-WINTHROP

Winthrop runs away from Longwood 83-65

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored 20 points with four 3-pointers, Xavier Cooks added 13 points with 11 rebounds, and Winthrop scored 31 points off of 18 turnovers to beat first-place Longwood 83-65 Saturday, ending the Lancers’ three-game Big South Conference win streak.

Roderick Perkins scored 13 points with three 3-pointers, Anders Broman added 10 points, and the Eagles (11-4, 3-1) outscored Longwood 40-28 in the paint to knock them out of sole possession of first place and beat them for the seventh straight time.

Longwood opened with a 7-2 run, but Winthrop (11-4, 3-1) replied with a 13-2 run in which Broman hit a 3-pointer. Johnson’s jumper sparked a 10-4 run and Winthrop led 34-24 at halftime.

Perkins and Johnson each hit 3s amid an 8-2 run and Winthrop led 40-24 early in the second half. Perkins hit another 3 and the Eagles led by 20, then by 28 with 6:41 left.

Khris Lane scored 14 for Longwood (6-9, 3-1).