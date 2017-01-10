Latest Virginia sports

SAVANNA ST-HAMPTON

Hampton holds on for 84-80 win over Savannah State

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow scored 25 points to lead Hampton to an 84-80 win over Savannah State on Monday night.

Lawrence Cooks and Charles Wilson-Fisher added 16 points each for Hampton (5-10, 2-0 Mid-Eastern), which has won three straight. Cooks made a career-best five 3-pointers while Wilson-Fisher grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high four blocks.

Savannah State (4-11, 1-1) trailed by as much as 14 in the second half but trimmed its deficit to 81-80 with Troyce Manassa’s 3-pointer, which capped a 10-3 run with 17 seconds left.

Hampton padded the advantage back to four down the stretch. Manassa and Casey Wells both missed shots at the other end in the closing seconds.

Dexter McClanahan scored 22 points and grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds to lead Savannah State. Wells finished with 17 points and Robert Kelly Jr. had 15.

The Tigers committed 17 turnovers.

WAKE FOREST-ASSISTANT

Wake Forest adds ex-Virginia QB Lineburg to coaching staff

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has added former Virginia quarterback Wayne Lineburg to its coaching staff as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

Coach Dave Clawson announced Lineburg’s hiring Monday.

The two coached together at Richmond from 2004-06 when Clawson was the head coach and Lineburg was his offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Lineburg played for the Cavaliers in the early 1990s, was an assistant at Virginia in the late 2000s and spent the last three seasons at Connecticut. He replaces Adam Scheier, who left the staff last week.

CAPITALS-CANADIENS

Ovechkin ties Richard, Capitals beat Canadiens 4-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Alex Ovechkin tied Canadiens great Maurice “Rocket” Richard with his 544th career goal and had two assists, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-1 victory over Montreal on Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Ovechkin, who has won the Maurice Richard Trophy as the league’s goal-scoring leader six times, tied Richard for 29th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. His three points moved him with one of 1,000.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for Washington, and Braden Holtby finished with 22 saves. Holtby’s career-best shutout streak ended at 169 minutes 12 seconds when Tomas Plekanec scored at 7:18 of the third period.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz worked his 1,400th regular season game, tying Pat Quinn for eighth place all time and picked up his 684th win, tying Quinn for sixth. Trotz is now one behind Ron Wilson for seventh place with 1,401 games coached.

REDSKINS-PETTINE

Redskins interview Pettine for defensive coordinator job

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have interviewed Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator opening.

The team announced Monday on Twitter that the interview had taken place.

Joe Barry was fired as defensive coordinator last week, along with some of his assistants. The Redskins went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs, a year after winning the NFC East.

Pettine was most recently the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, fired in January 2016 after going 10-22 in two seasons with that team.

Before that, he was a defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills.