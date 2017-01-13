Latest Virginia sports

FBN-RAMS-MCVAY

LA Rams make Sean McVay youngest head coach in NFL history

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in modern NFL history, and he appears to be getting some experienced help.

The Rams on Thursday hired McVay, who turns 31 on January 24th. Several hours later, ESPN.com reported the Rams have finalized a deal with 69-year-old Wade Phillips to be their defensive coordinator, although the team declined to confirm it.

McVay has been the Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator since 2014. He will replace Jeff Fisher, who was fired 13 games into the Rams’ homecoming season in Los Angeles, and interim head coach John Fassel, who led the Rams to a 4-12 finish in their 13th consecutive non-winning season.

“The accomplishments and success that he has had in less than a decade in our league are impressive,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said in a statement. “We are confident in his vision to make this team a consistent winner and we will all continue to work together to achieve our ultimate goal, bringing a Rams Super Bowl championship home to Los Angeles.”

McVay spent the past three seasons as Jay Gruden’s offensive coordinator with the Redskins. He has been an assistant since 2010 in Washington, where he worked with Gruden and Bill Callahan to build a prolific offense led by quarterback Kirk Cousins.

McVay’s most important task is likely to be the transformation of No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff into a star after his rough rookie campaign behind a struggling offensive line.

RAVENS-ROMAN

Ravens hire former Bills coordinator Roman as assistant

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired Greg Roman as the team’s senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach.

Roman was fired as Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator two weeks into the 2016 season. He came to Buffalo in 2015 after spending four seasons as offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

Roman will work with Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg to improve an attack that sputtered this season.

Mornhinweg says, “Getting a veteran coach like Greg Roman to join our staff is a coup for the Ravens.”

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh added that Roman “had other opportunities” for employment before choosing Baltimore.

Roman returns to the Ravens after serving as the team’s assistant offensive line coach from 2006-07. He’s built a reputation for building a sound running game, a deficiency for Baltimore this season.

Also on Thursday, the Ravens promoted tight ends coach Richard Angulo to assistant offensive line coach.

DELAWARE-TOWSON

Towson gets first Colonial win 83-56 over Delaware

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — John Davis and Brian Starr had 18 points each and Towson used a strong second half to beat Delaware 83-56 for the Tigers’ first conference win on Thursday night.

Arnaud William Adala Moto added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Davis grabbed nine boards. The Tigers (9-9, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association) led by eight at halftime and outscored the Blue Hens (7-11, 0-5) 47-28 in the second half.

Towson used a 13-0 run late in the second half to lead 76-49 with 3:37 left.

Ryan Daly had 17 points to lead Delaware, which dropped its fifth straight.

The Blue Hens started the game with an 11-4 lead before the Tigers took control with a 22-5 run. Delaware cut the lead to back to 26-21 with five straight points but got no closer the rest of the way.

WILLIAM & MARY-UNC WILMINGTON

UNCW keeps rolling with 101-77 win over William & Mary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Bryce, Chris Flemmings, and Denzel Ingram all scored 18 points to lead North Carolina-Wilmington past William & Mary 101-77 on Thursday night.

Bryce shot 6 for 12 from the floor and both Flemmings and Ingram each shot 7 for 12. Ambrose Mosley had 14 points and Devontae Cacock had 14 points and 13 rebounds for North Carolina-Wilmington (16-2, 5-0 Colonial Athletic), which is off to its best start in school history.

It’s the second-straight contest the Seahawks’ starting five has scored in double figures.

Jack Whitman’s dunk for William & Mary (8-7, 2-2) put the Tribe on top 30-22 with 7:52 left before halftime. But the Seahawks went on a 12-0 run in a little more than two minutes and took the lead on Cacook’s dunk. It was 47-36 at the half.

Whitman led the Tribe with 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting, Omar Prewitt had 12 points, and Daniel Dixon and Nathan Knight each had 10.

W CAROLINA-VMI

Last-second shot block preserves VMI’s 1st SoCon win, 79-78

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Trey Chapman knocked in a pair of free throws in the final minute and Keith Smith blocked Western Carolina’s final shot as VMI held on for a 79-78 victory on Thursday night for its first Southern Conference win of the season.

Elijah Pughsley had pulled Western Carolina within a point at the free-throw line and grabbed a clutch defensive rebound with nine seconds remaining, but had his 3-point attempt blocked by Smith with one second on the clock.

Chapman scored 18 points for the Keydets (4-11, 1-3), including 8 of 10 free-throw attempts. QJ Peterson led with 19 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double of the season, and Smith tossed in 13 points and had two shot blocks, his most this season.

Pughsley scored 18 points off the bench for the Catamounts (5-12, 0-4) and shot 4 for 8 from distance. Adam Sledd also scored a season-high 18 for Western Carolina.

COLL OF CHARLESTON-JAMES MADISON

Charleston scores late, beats James Madison 53-51

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Joe Chealey hit a jumper and Grant Riller added a free throw in the final seconds to give College of Charleston a 53-51 victory over James Madison on Thursday night.

Chealey nailed a jump shot to give Charleston (14-4, 5-0 CAA) a 52-51 lead with 24 seconds remaining. James Madison’s Joey McLean missed a jumper. Riller, who totaled 19 points, grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He split a pair of free throws to secure the win.

The Dukes, who had their biggest lead at 34-24 with 16:50 left, were up 50-46 with 3:23 remaining. Charleston’s Nick Harris made a jumper and Chealey followed with a layup to tie with 2:32 left.

Both teams hit seven from distance and made 18 field goal attempts. The Cougars won it at the free throw line, making 10 of 15, while the Dukes made 8 of 13.

Jackson Kent led James Madison (5-13, 3-2) with 14 points.

SOUTHERN MISS-OLD DOMINION

Stith leads way as Old Dominion edges Southern Miss

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — BJ Stith scored 14 points including four free throws in the final 35 seconds to help Old Dominion fend off Southern Miss 54-50 on Thursday night.

Stith’s bucket with 12 minutes to go gave the Monarchs (11-6, 4-1 Conference USA) their final lead. His jumper with 3:22 remaining gave Old Dominion a five-point edge before Michael Ramey’s 3-pointer with a minute left cut it to two. Stith then made four free throws and Zoran Talley added another before Ramey made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Stith scored 12 of his points in the second half, making 8 of 9 free throws, despite 3-of-13 shooting overall. Ahmad Caver made three 3-pointers and added 12 points for Old Dominion.

Cortez Edwards scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles (5-11, 2-2) and Ramey made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, though he missed two from the arc in the final minute.

FOOTBALL PLAYERS-RAPE-HACKER

Virginia man sentenced in Ohio high school hacking case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to helping hack an online account to draw attention to a 2012 high school rape case in Ohio has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Noah McHugh was sentenced on Monday in federal court in Lexington, Kentucky, after pleading guilty to one count of computer fraud. McHugh had admitted helping Deric Lostutter, known online as “KYAnonymous”,” access fan website for Steubenville High School athletics. Lostutter pleaded guilty in November and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The hack drew additional media coverage to rape charges against two football players from the Ohio school. The players were convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl at a party.

Court records show McHugh testified against Lostutter during a grand jury hearing.