Latest Virginia sports

76ERS-WIZARDS

John Wall’s 25 points, Wizards beat 76ers 109-93

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Bradley Beal added 20 points and the Washington Wizards used a second-half spurt to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-93 on Saturday night.

The 76ers had won three straight for the first time in more than three years. They played without rookie star Joel Embiid. He sat out to rest after scoring 24 points Thursday night against Charlotte.

Philadelphia raced to an early 13-point lead, but the Wizards outscored Philadelphia 24-11 in the final minutes of the first half for a 56-all halftime tie. Washington scored seven straight to start the second half and a 10-0 run gave it a 77-62 lead with 3:37 left in the third quarter.

Jahlil Okafor, who hadn’t played in the last three games, had a season-high 26 points for the 76ers.

The Wizards have won 11 straight at home.

T25-MARYLAND-IOWA

No. 3 Maryland women beat Iowa 98-82

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Brionna Jones had 25 points with 10 rebounds to lead third-ranked Maryland past Iowa, 98-82 on Saturday.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half for the Terrapins (17-1, 5-0 Big Ten). They pushed their conference lead over Ohio State to 1 1/2 games.

Maryland struggled in the first half after Jones got into foul trouble, falling behind 47-43 at the break. The Terps finally got untracked with a 13-0 run in the third quarter, and Walker-Kimbrough’s 3 near the end of the third quarter made it 69-59.

Walker-Kimbrough’s 3 early in the fourth put Maryland up by 20, capping a 39-15 run that gave the Terrapins their expected result.

Walker-Kimbrough, a Wooden Award candidate, didn’t start for the first time this season. She entered play three minutes into the first quarter.

Tania Davis scored a career-high 25 points for Iowa (11-7, 2-3), which stunned Maryland with a 20-3 run in the first half but couldn’t sustain that momentum.

MARYLAND-ILLINOIS

Cowan scores 19 and Maryland outlasts Illinois 62-56

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Anthony Cowan scored a career-high 19 points and led Maryland to a 62-56 win over Illinois on Saturday.

Maryland (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) faced a better team than the one it dominated early in the season, but a sloppy second half from the Illini allowed the Terrapins to come back and hold off the Illini in the final five minutes.

The Terrapins had a cold start, including a 3-for-13 first half from beyond the arc, but Maryland responded to shoot 43 percent from the field and 27 percent from 3-point range to make up for earlier mistakes.

Melo Trimble and Jaylen Brantley each added 12 points.

Maverick Morgan led the way for Illinois (12-6, 2-3 Big Ten) with 15 points and five rebounds Leron Black scored 14 points and added nine rebounds.

T25-NOTRE DAME-VIRGINIA TECH

Vasturia leads No. 20 Notre Dame past Virginia Tech, 76-71

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Steve Vasturia scored 20 points and No. 20 Notre Dame rebounded after blowing all of a 19-point lead to beat Virginia Tech 76-71 Saturday.

Matt Farrell and Bonzie Colson added 14 points each for the Fighting Irish (16-2, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Virginia Tech had a 15-game home winning streak snapped. The Hokies (13-4, 2-3) trailed almost throughout, but went ahead 67-66 on a three-point play by Chris Clarke with 1:52 to play. But Farrell scored on a drive and the Hokies turned it over on consecutive possessions and the Irish converted, rebuilding their lead.

Clark had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Seth Allen added 16 points and Justin Robinson 14 for the Hokies.

Notre Dame came out red hot, making 14 of its first 20 shots, scoring 17 straight at one point and building a 33-14 lead.

T25-VIRGINIA-CLEMSON

Perrantes’ 25 lead No. 19 Virginia to 77-73 victory

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — London Perrantes scored a season-high 25 points, and No. 19 Virginia beat Clemson 77-73 on Saturday for its sixth straight win against the Tigers.

The Cavaliers (13-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 58 percent from the field in their second straight win since dropping two in a row to Pittsburgh and Florida State. Marial Shayok tied his career high with 17 points, and Isaiah Wilkins finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.

Virginia blew a nine-point lead in the second half, but Perrantes stepped up for the Cavaliers down the stretch. After Clemson tied it at 70 on Jaron Blossomgame’s three-point play with 2:18 left, Perrantes made his fourth 3-pointer to put Virginia back in front.

RICHMOND-SAINT JOSEPH’S

Cline has 15 points, 10 boards, 9 assists in Richmond win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — ShawnDre’ Jones scored 21 points, T.J. Cline had 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Richmond beat Saint Joseph’s 70-66 on Saturday to remain perfect in league play.

Richmond (11-6, 5-0 Atlantic 10) is 5-0 in conference for the first time since the 1988-89 season when UR started 8-0. It’s just the fifth time in the last 10 years an A-10 team has started 5-0.

Saint Joseph’s was down 65-64 when it called its final timeout with 45.8 seconds left. Charlie Brown rimmed out an open 3-pointer from the corner for the Hawks and at the other end, Jones hit two free throws with 27.6 seconds to go for a 67-64 advantage.

James Demery was off on an open 3 from straight away and Brown missed a tipin. Julius Johnson sealed it with two free throws for a five-point lead with 11.3 seconds left.

Khwan Fore and De’Monte Buckingham each added 12 points for the Spiders.

Nick Sherod ended the first half with a 3 to cap a 12-0 Richmond run and the Spiders led 41-28.

Lamarr Kimble led Saint Joseph’s (8-8, 2-3) with 17 points and Nick Robinson added 14.

WILLIAM & MARY-COLL OF CHARLESTON

Riller comes up big in College of Charleston’s win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller scored 20 points, including a big 4-point play, and College of Charleston rallied to defeat William & Mary 77-67 on Saturday.

The Cougars (15-4, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association) won their seventh in a row and are off to their best start in league play since going 6-0 in the Southern Conference in 2009-10.

The Cougars trailed by nine with 10:53 left but then rallied to go up seven points after a 13-2 run punctuated with Riller scoring eight straight points, ending with his 4-point play.

Two free throws by Omar Prewitt got the Tribe (8-8, 2-3) back within five with a minute to go but Joe Chealey made two free throws and Jarrell Brantley three for Charleston.

Brantley finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Chealey 14 points and Evan Bailey 11.

Prewitt scored 22 points, Greg Malinowski 12 and David Cohn 11 for the Tribe.

NORTHEASTERN-TOWSON

Adala Moto helps Towson get past Northeastern 74-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Arnaud William Adala Moto made 12 of 13 free throws and finished with 24 points and 7 rebounds, John Davis added 16 points, and Towson hung on for a 74-67 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

Eddie Keith the Second added 10 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (10-9, 2-4 Colonial Athletic), who ended the Huskies’ eight-game winning streak and gave them their first conference loss.

Towson led 39-29 at halftime and maintained that advantage for the first 15 minutes of the second half, leading 64-54 with 4:31 remaining. The Huskies cut the lead to three twice in the final two minutes, but each time the Tigers answered with a basket.

T.J. Williams played all 40 minutes and finished with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting for Northeastern (12-6, 5-1). Devon Begley, who played 39 minutes, made 3 of 5 from the arc, scoring 15 points and grabbing four steals.

LIBERTY-RADFORD

Liberty uses free throws to beat Radford in overtime

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Lovell Cabbil scored 16 points, Ryan Kemrite 14 and Myo Baxter-Bell 12 with the three combining for Liberty’s 12 overtime points — all free throws — and the Flames escaped with a 71-64 victory over Radford on Saturday.

Kemrite made six free throws, Cabbil four and Baxter-Bell two in the extra period. John Dawson added 11 points for the Flames (10-9, 5-1), equaling their best start in the Big South since 2010-11.

Radford (8-10, 3-3) came back from a miserable first half in which they trailed 34-12 after shooting 15 percent — missing all 12 3-point attempts — to tie the game at 59-all on Randy Phillips’ layup with 46 seconds left in regulation. Radford got the ball back with 30 seconds left on a block by Phillips but didn’t get a shot off.

Justin Cousin scored 16 points, Ed Polite Jr. and Phillips 11 each and Caleb Tanner 10.

ELON-JAMES MADISON

James Madison edges Elon 60-59

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Jackson Kent scored 21 points, Yohanny Dalembert added 15 more while hauling in a career-high 17 rebounds and James Madison overtook Elon late in the second half for a 60-59 win Saturday.

Trailing by five at the break, James Madison (6-13, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) edged into the lead 51-49 with Joey McLean’s 3-pointer with 5:47 to play. Dalembert and Kent each hit a bucket to stretch the advantage to six and the Dukes’ hung on down the stretch as Elon clawed back.

Elon’s Tyler Seibring got a steal with 21 seconds left but the Phoenix missed a 3-pointer and a jumper before JMU got the rebound to clinch it.

Paulius Satkus added 12 points for the Dukes, who controlled the boards 41-25.

Seibring led Elon (10-9, 2-4) with 17 points, Brian Dawkins added 15 and Dmitri Thompson had 10.

SAINT LOUIS-GEORGE MASON

Saint Louis hangs on to top George Mason 63-56

FAIRVAX, Va. (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to record his first double-double, and Saint Louis survived a late George Mason rally to win 63-56 on Saturday.

Reggie Agbeko had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Saint Louis (5-12, 1-4 Atlantic 10), which led by as many as 16 points in the first half.

George Mason (12-6, 2-3) trailed 31-18 at halftime but made 5 of its first six 6 field goal attempts out of the break after a 5-for-22 performance in the first half to get within 33-29.

Ian Boyd’s layup tied it at 42, a 3 from Jaire Grayer tied it at 45, and Jalen Jenkins’ offensive rebound and putback with 3:54 remaining gave the Patriots a 54-52 lead, their first lead since the opening two minutes of the game.

But Saint Louis’ defense forced George Mason into misses on the Patriots’ next five field goal attempts, and Mike Crawford and Davell Roby each made a pair of free throws in the final 21 seconds to ice it.

Grayer made four 3s and scored 16 points for George Mason.

VCU-DAVIDSON

Gibbs with 30 points, Davidson edges VCU 69-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jack Gibbs scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Davidson edged VCU 69-63 on Saturday.

Payton Aldridge added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic 10). Rusty Reigel had 10 points and six rebounds. Davidson’s win ends VCU’s eight-game winning streak.

A Gibbs 3-pointer gave Davidson a 49-42 edge with 10:55 left in the second half. VCU’s JeQuan Lewis sank a 3 to tie it at 50 with 7:08 to go, but Aldridge, Gibbs and Reigel combined for three quick 3-pointers to put the Wildcats back up 61-53 with 4:19 remaining and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.

After a slow start for both teams, an Aldridge 3-pointer gave Davidson a 24-19 lead with 4:48 to go in the first half and the Wildcats led 29-26 at the break.

Lewis scored 17 points with eight rebounds to lead the Rams (14-4, 4-1).