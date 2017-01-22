Latest Virginia sports

WIZARDS-PISTONS

Morris’ buzzer-beater lifts Pistons past Wizards 113-112

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 25 points and tipped in the winning basket at the buzzer, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 113-112 victory over Washington Saturday night for their third straight win.

Reggie Jackson had 19 points and eight assists, while Tobias Harris added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Pistons, who let a 16-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter before Morris’ big bucket.

Advertisement

John Wall finished with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 19 points and nine rebounds for Washington, which had its four-game win streak snapped.

The Wizards took a 112-111 lead on Bradley Beal’s two free throws with 1:13 left. Detroit had numerous chances to win on its final possession before Marcus Morris tipped in Harris’ missed runner with no time left.

T25-GEORGIA TECH-VIRGINIA

Shayok sparks No. 16 Virginia past Georgia Tech, 62-49

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Marial Shayok scored a career-best 19 points and No. 16 Virginia used a 22-7 run spanning halftime to beat Georgia Tech 62-49 Saturday.

London Perrantes added 11 points, all in the first 7 minutes, for the Cavaliers (15-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), and Devon Hall had 10. The victory was the fourth in a row for Virginia.

Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets (11-8, 3-4) with 14 points, all but two in the first half, while scoring leader Ben Lammers made only three of 12 shots and finished with seven points, less than half his 14.9 average.

The Yellow Jackets pulled within 29-28 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first half, but Virginia scored the last six point of the half and started the second half with a 16-7 run to lead 51-35 with under 10 minutes to play.

NAVY-ARMY

Navy survives late flurry, tops Army 96-80 in OT

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Shawn Anderson scored a career-high 30 points, Bryce Dulin tallied 21 points and 17 rebounds, and Navy outscored Army 21-5 in overtime to salvage a 96-80 win Saturday after the Midshipmen lost a 10-point lead in the final minute of regulation.

Anderson, who made 13 of 17 from the free-throw line and added six boards and five assists, scored seven points in OT, while Army made just 1 of 9 from the field (0 for 6 on 3s) in the extra period.

Navy (10-10, 5-3 Patriot) led 70-60 with 42 seconds left, but five quick points from John Emezie and a 3 by Kennedy Edwards cut it to 74-68 with 25 seconds left. Army forced turnovers on back-to-back possessions, resulting in another Edwards 3 and two free throws from Tommy Funk, and the Black Knights closed to 74-73 with six seconds left.

Army (8-10, 2-4) fouled to send Anderson to the free-throw line, where he made 1 of 2 with four seconds left. Jordan Fox found Funk under the hoop for an easy layup as time expired to tie it at 75 and cap a 15-5 run.

Edwards led Army with 20 points, Funk added 16 and Luke Morrison 14.

VMI-FURMAN

Brown makes 6 3-pointers, leads Furman over VMI 89-72

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Andrew Brown made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Kris Acox added another 18 points as Furman cruised to an 89-72 victory over VMI Saturday.

Jordan Lyons made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Paladins (12-8, 5-2 Southern Conference), who shot 57 percent from the floor and was 14 of 24 (58 percent) from long range. Jalen Williams added 10 points.

Julian Eleby scored 21 points, including six 3s, to lead VMI (4-14, 1-6). QJ Peterson added 12 points for the Keydets, who have lost seven of eight.

Brown’s 3-pointer gave the Paladins a double-digit lead five minutes into the game. Furman stretched its lead to 20 points midway through the first half and built a 47-24 halftime lead. VMI didn’t pull within 20 points until the final minute.

JAMES MADISON-COLL OF CHARLESTON

College of Charleston rebounds in Colonial with 73-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller and Joe Chealey each scored 17 points and the College of Charleston defeated James Madison 73-60 on Saturday, rebounding from its first loss in Colonial Athletic Association play.

Charleston had fallen to North Carolina-Wilmington on Thursday, ending a seven-game win streak, in a meeting of the CAA unbeatens. The rematch is Feb. 2 in Wilmington.

Jarrell Brantley added 15 points and Marquise Pointer 10 for the Cougars (16-5, 7-1). Chealey and Riller combined to make 17 of 20 free throws — Charleston was 28 of 35 at the line while James Madison shot 14 of 18.

Paulius Satkus led the Dukes (6-15, 4-4) with 20 points, Joey McLean added 14 and Ramone Snowden 13.

Charleston made seven 3-pointers to James Madison’s four, but the disparity in foul shots was a key difference in an otherwise even game that saw six ties and 10 lead changes.

WILLIAM & MARY-ELON

Swoope leads late surge; Elon beats William & Mary

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Dainan Swoope scored 20 points, including 10 to start a 13-2 run in the final 2½ minutes, and Elon beat William & Mary 71-62 on Saturday night.

Elon (12-9, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) had a 10-point lead with six minutes remaining but the Tribe (9-9, 3-4) rallied to tie on a 3-point play by Daniel Dixon with 2:52 left. Swoope responded with his own 3-point play, added a 3-pointer off a pass from a sitting Dmitri Thompson, who won a scramble for the ball, and then made four free throws.

Tyler Seibring added three 3-pointers and 19 points for Elon, which had lost five straight to William & Mary, including an 88-85 defeat on Jan. 5.

Omar Prewitt scored 14 points, Dixon added 13 for his 11th straight game in double figures and Connor Burchfield had 12.

Elon made 23 of 29 free throws to 9 of 13 for the Tribe.

WINTHROP-LIBERTY

Winthrop’s defense swarms Liberty in 61-48 win

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Anders Broman set career highs with six 3-pointers and 19 points, Keon Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds, and Winthrop took sole possession of first place in the Big South with a 61-48 win over Liberty on Saturday night.

Broman was 6 of 8 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (15-4, 7-1), who have won six in a row and 11 of 12.

Liberty (11-10, 6-2) entered the game shooting 43.6 percent from the field, but the Flames made just 5 of 26 first-half field goal attempts (19.2 percent), including 1-of-15 3-pointers. They finished 17 of 51 overall (33.3 percent).

Winthrop led 26-15 at the break. Johnson’s layup with 15:31 left to play gave the Eagles a 33-22 lead, and the Flames trailed by double digits the rest of the way.

Ryan Kemrite led Liberty with 15 points and Lovell Cabbil added 11.

Liberty’s 15 first-half points are the fewest the Flames have scored in a half this season and the fewest Winthrop has allowed.

HAMPTON-NORFOLK ST

Norfolk State beats Hampton 79-62 in Battle of the Bay

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Wade scored 14 of his 23 points in the first half, Zaynah Robinson added 15 points, and Norfolk State won the annual Battle of the Bay against rival Hampton 79-62 on Saturday to end a three-game skid.

Jordan Butler grabbed 10 rebounds for the Spartans (6-13, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic), who have an 85-45 edge in the series which began in 1958-59.

Butler put the Spartans up for good 10-8 with a jumper that sparked at 12-2 run and Norfolk State led 38-27 at halftime after shooting 55.2 percent from the floor while holding the Pirates to 30.6 percent.

The Spartans led 50-33 on Robinson’s 3-pointer early in the second half. Hampton closed to 52-43 on Jermaine Marrow’s 3-pointer but didn’t make a field goal for nearly five minutes while Kyle Williams hit consecutive 3s, Kerwin Okoro added another, and the Spartans led by 19 and cruised.

Branden Aughburns scored 12 points and Akim Mitchell had 11 for Hampton (6-12, 3-2).

HIGH POINT-RADFORD

Bowman scores final 11 points for High Point in win

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Miles Bowman Jr. scored 24 points, including the last 11 for High Point, to lead the Highlanders to a 61-58 victory over Radford on Saturday.

Bowman’s 3-pointer with four minutes left gave High Point its final lead and started his personal 11-point run, capped when he grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and made a pair of free throws for a three-point lead with eight seconds left. Radford missed a 3-pointer to end the game.

Bowman also had 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the year. Andrew Fox added 11 points as High Point (10-10, 4-4 Big South) won its third straight. High Point had a 41-30 rebounding edge, including 16 offensive boards, the 12th straight game they have won the boards.

Ed Polite Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his ninth double-double this season, for the Highlanders (9-11, 4-4). Christian Lutete led Radford with 12 points.

Neither team led by more than seven points.