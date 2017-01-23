Latest Virginia sports

T25-FLORIDA ST-VIRGINIA TECH

Romero, No. 7 Florida State top No. 17 Virginia Tech 82-54

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Leticia Romero scored 18 points and No. 7 Florida State took the lead early and gradually pulled away in an 82-54 victory over No. 17 Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Shakayla Thomas added 17 points and Brittany Brown 13 for the Seminoles (19-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth in a row against ranked opponents. Florida State outscored the Hokies 49-22 after halftime.

Chanette Hicks had 18 points and Sidney Cooks scored 16 with 11 rebounds for the Hokies (16-3, 3-3), who trailed 33-22 at halftime and were outscored 27-14 in the third quarter. The Hokies also committed 28 turnovers, leading to 33 points for the Seminoles.

VIRGINIA TECH-CLEMSON

Allen’s 17 leads Virginia Tech over Clemson 82-81

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Seth Allen scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half as hot-shooting Virginia Tech held off Clemson 82-81 on Sunday, sending the Tigers to their sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference loss.

The Hokies (15-4, 4-3 ACC) shot 60.9 percent (14 of 23) in the second half and 54.7 percent overall to win for the third time in the past four games. Allen made five of his six shots — including three 3-pointers — in the final 20 minutes and had a critical steal with 90 seconds left to keep Virginia Tech out front.

The Tigers (11-8, 1-6) appeared to take the lead down 70-69 as Jaron Blossomgame’s shot with 3:48 left was rolling around and ready to fall in when teammate Sidy Djitte, attempting a tip in, knocked it away.

Chris Clarke soon followed with a three-point play and Allen hit a crushing 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to seal things for the Hokies.

LA SALLE-VCU

VCU forces 16 turnovers, holds La Salle to 15 made FGs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Justin Tillman had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead five VCU players in double figures in a 90-52 victory over La Salle on Sunday.

VCU held La Salle to 15 made field goals and forced 16 turnovers.

VCU went on a 19-0 first-half run — with 11 points from JeQuan Lewis — for a 38-14 lead and the Rams led 42-16 at halftime after shooting 51.5 percent. Lewis made 5 of 6 shots and had 13 of his 15 points in the first half.

Samir Doughty added 15 points for VCU (15-5, 5-2 Atlantic 10). Ahmed Hamdy-Mohamed had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Jordan Burgess scored 10. Tillman was 7 of 10 from the field as the Rams shot 56.5 percent.

Jordan Price and Saul Phiri each scored 11 points for La Salle (11-6, 5-2) and Pookie Powell added 10. It was a season-high for the freshman Phiri but the Explorers were just 15-of-53 shooting (28.3 percent).

GEORGE MASON-RICHMOND

George Mason downs Richmond 82-77 behind Moore’s 25 points

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marquise Moore scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 12th double-double this season, Jalen Jenkins added 16 points, and George Mason pulled ahead early to beat Richmond 82-77 on Sunday.

Otis Livingston II scored 11, Jaire Grayer added nine with a career-high 12 boards, and the Patriots (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic 10) outrebounded the Spiders 48-37 and outscored them 46-28 in the paint.

Trailing by 10 at halftime, Richmond gained on a 10-2 run capped by T.J Cline’s tip-in and closed to 75-70 while the Patriots went without a field goal for 3:23. Livingston made a pair of free throws, Moore added four in the final 2:45 and the Patriots hung on.

Livingston’s 3-pointer put the Patriots up for good 3-2, sparking a 13-3 run, and George Mason scored its most points (49) in a first half this season.

Cline scored 21 points and had 11 boards and ShawnDre’ Jones added 19 with six assists for Richmond (11-8, 5-2), which has lost two straight.