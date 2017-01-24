Latest Virginia sports

HURRICANES-CAPITALS

Orlov scores twice, Caps beat Canes to extend point streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored twice and the Washington Capitals kept the offense rolling to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-1 on Monday night and extend their point streak to 14 games.

Orlov doubled his goal output for the season and Justin Williams, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have won three in a row and haven’t lost in regulation since Dec. 27. Washington scored on six of its 25 shots on Cam Ward and handed Carolina its fourth consecutive loss.

Advertisement

Braden Holtby made 25 saves for his 23rd victory of the season. The only goal he allowed came from Jordan Staal on the power play in the first period.

The Capitals allowed the first goal for the first time in 11 games but scored six unanswered to continue their winning ways. They’ve scored 44 goals in their past eight games.

NORFOLK ST-COPPIN ST

Wade scores 23 to lead Norfolk State past Coppin State 74-64

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Wade continued his hot-shooting, scoring 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds as Norfolk State beat Coppin State 74-64 on Monday night.

Wade has shot 32 of 48 from the field and averaged nearly 22 points in the last four games. Norfolk State (7-13, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) has won three in a row and four of its last five.

Coppin State led by as many as 16 points in the first half and by 10 with 13:29 to go. Wade hit a 3, found Bryan Gellineau for a bucket and then made a layup as Norfolk State scored 18 of the next 26 points to make it 51-all with nearly seven minutes left.

Alex Long’s layup just more than two minutes later gave the Spartans their first lead, 56-55, and came amid an 18-4 run that made it an 11-point game with 41 seconds remaining. Kyle Williams scored eight of his 14 points, including two 3-pointers, during that stretch.

Tre Thomas had 14 points, Dejuan Clayton scored 12 and Chas Brown 11 for Coppin State (5-16, 4-2). The Eagles, who had won three in a row, made just 18 of 37 free throws and seven second-half field goals.

Zaynah Robinson had 10 of his 14 points and all of his four assists in the second half, while Norfolk State shot 67.8 percent from the field after halftime.

REDSKINS-COORDINATORS

Redskins promote Cavanaugh, Manusky to coordinator positions

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator.

Cavanaugh was the team’s quarterbacks coach and Manusky its outside linebackers coach last season. The Redskins announced the promotions Monday.

Cavanaugh replaces Sean McVay, who was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Manusky replaces Joe Barry, who was fired after ranking 28th defensively in consecutive seasons.

Washington also has hired former San Francisco assistant Kevin O’Connell to be its new quarterbacks coach and former 49ers coach Jim Tomsula as its new defensive line coach.

Cavanaugh was previously offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 1997-98 and Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2004.

Manusky was defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and 49ers. Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan worked with Manusky in San Francisco.

OBIT-COLLEGE HOCKEY PLAYER

Becker College mourns death of hockey captain Gerald Owens

LEICESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college is mourning the death of a student who starred on the men’s hockey team even after being diagnosed with cancer.

Becker College announced Monday senior Gerald Owens had died at age 25.

Owens was from Chesapeake, Virginia. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2014 while attending Becker. He missed the hockey season to receive treatment but returned a year later and led his team in assists. The cancer returned before his senior year.

Becker athletic director Frank Millerick says Owens inspired his teammates by attending games and practices even as his health deteriorated.

Becker President Robert Johnson gave Owens his diploma at a Boston hospital last week.

The private school of 2,100 students plans to hold a tribute to Owens at a Feb. 9 hockey game.