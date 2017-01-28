Latest Virginia sports

DAYTON-VCU

Tillman leads VCU past Dayton, 73-68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Justin Tillman had 18 points and nine rebounds and VCU pulled into a tie for first place in the Atlantic 10 with a 73-68 victory against Dayton on Friday night.

Ahmed Hamdy added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (16-5, 6-2), who finished the night tied with the Flyers (15-5, 6-2) and crosstown rival Richmond.

The Rams used a 20-6 run spanning the halves to turn a 10-point deficit into a 41-37 lead early in the second half. Dayton rallied, taking its first lead of the second half at 48-46 on Darrell Davis’ 3-pointer with 9:21 remaining, but a 3-pointer by JeQuan Lewis sparked an 11-1 run for the Rams over the next five minutes.

Kendall Pollard led Dayton with 19 points and Charles Cooke had 11.

Dayton trailed by as many as 11, but pulled within three with five seconds left before JeQuan Lewis clinched it with free throws for VCU.

The matchup was the first of two for the rivals, who will also meet in the penultimate game of the regular season at Dayton on March 1st.

WIZARDS-HAWKS

Porter, Wall keep Wizards hot in blowout win over Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Otto Porter Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds, John Wall scored 19 and the Washington Wizards moved within a half-game of the Southeast Division lead with an easy 112-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Washington has won three straight and 10 of 12, improving to 20-8 since Dec. 5.

Kent Bazemore scored 15 and Dwight Howard had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks, suddenly clinging to that slim lead in the Southeast. They had won 12 of 15 and were coming off an inspiring victory with a late rally Wednesday at Chicago.

All five Washington starters scored in double figures for the 15th time this season, most in the NBA. Markieff Morris, Marcin Gortat and Bradley Beal each had 15 points.

SUPER BOWL-HAMILTON

‘Hamilton’ cast to sing at Super Bowl 51

NEW YORK (AP) — Original cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Hamilton: An American Musical,” will sing “America the Beautiful” during pregame festivities at Super Bowl 51, the NFL and Fox announced Friday.

The performance by Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Phillipa Soo, who starred as the Schuyler Sisters, will be televised live by Fox prior to kickoff Feb. 5 when the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

Beginning with Vicki Carr in 1977, “America the Beautiful” has been sung eight other times prior to the Super Bowl, most recently in 2013 when Jennifer Hudson and 26 children from Newtown, Connecticut, sang the song in advance of Super Bowl 47.

The “Hamilton” cast joins Luke Bryan, who will perform the national anthem, and Lady Gaga, who will headline the halftime show.

SUPER BOWL-TICKET PRICES

Super Bowl ticket prices down and could drop even more

HOUSTON (AP) — Looking for a ticket to Super Bowl 51 in Houston on February 5th?

Don’t buy it now if you want to get the best price.

The average price for tickets to the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is already down 9 percent from last year’s game, according to ticket reseller StubHub. And they are expected to drop even more in the days leading up to the game.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the average ticket price drops another $500-600 as the week goes,” said Glenn Lehrman StubHub’s global head of communications.

The average price for a ticket at StubHub on Friday was $4,945 with the cheapest ticket going for $2,499 and the most expensive one sold to date going for a whopping $15,432.

SUPER BOWL-CLEATS COMPETITION

Freeman, Butler plan cleat-off before Super Bowl in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Devonta Freeman and Malcolm Butler are opening competition before they even meet in the Super Bowl.

The Falcons’ 1,000-yard running back and Patriots cornerback — whose interception clinched the 2015 Super Bowl victory — are trying to outdo each other in a custom cleat faceoff.

After fans design the cleats, the players will choose their favorite and cleat artist Marcus Rivero will create the look. Each player will wear his special footwear in the warmup for next month’s Super Bowl in Houston.

From Saturday through Tuesday, fans can visit the Microsoft area at the NFL Experience in Houston to use Sketchable, a feature rich drawing app on Microsoft’s new Surface Studio and Surface Hub devices. Once the winning designs are chosen, Rivero will have the cleats ready for viewing two days before the big game.