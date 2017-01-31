Latest Virginia sports

NC A&T-NORFOLK ST

Norfolk St. sends North Carolina A&T to 20th straight loss

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Waded hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Norfolk State to its fifth straight win, 83-69 over North Carolina A&T on Monday night.

Alex Brown also drilled four 3-pointers and Kerwin Okoro made three from distance, scoring 16 points apiece, for the Spartans (9-13, 6-2 MEAC).

Advertisement

Norfolk State hit 13 3s overall, while shooting an efficient 53.7 percent from the field.

Nick Reese and James Whitaker each scored 10 points to lead the Aggies (1-20, 0-8), who have lost 20 straight games following a season-opening victory over Greensboro College on Nov. 11.

The Aggies kept it close for much of the first half, but a 12-2 Spartans run to close made it 36-26 at the half. Norfolk State kept the pressure on to start the second, opening on a 12-2 run for a 48-28 lead.

The Aggies managed to cut the deficit back to 13, 82-69, late but got no closer.

COPPIN ST-HAMPTON

Marrow scores 22 with 8 rebounds; Hampton beats Coppin State

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow had 22 points, a career-high eight rebounds and two steals and Hampton beat Coppin State 77-65 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid.

Lawrence Cooks scored 17 and Kalin Fisher added 14 for Hampton (7-13, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which has a one-game lead in its 37-game series with the Eagles.

Chas Brown hit a pair of free throws to cap a 7-0 run and give Coppin State (5-18, 4-4) an 18-17 lead but Cooks answered with back-to-back 3-pointers before Trevond Barnes hit a third with 4:46 left in the half to put the Pirates in front for good.

A layup by Cooks made it 57-45 with 8:40 to go but Dejuan Clayton scored eight points, including two 3s, as Coppin State trimmed its deficit to 67-63 with 1:51 remaining. Charles Wilson-Fisher’s dunk 11 seconds later ignited a 10-2 run to close the game.

Clayton led Coppin State with 20 points.

DREXEL-WILLIAM & MARY

Dixon, Prewitt lead William & Mary past Drexel, 108-85

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Daniel Dixon made 12 of 16 shots, including all five of his 3-pointers, and scored 23 of his 32 points after halftime and Omar Prewitt added 24 points as William & Mary beat Drexel 108-85 on Monday night.

Prewitt hit 9 of 13 from the field, including a career-high tying six 3s, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists.

Sammy Mojica’s layup gave Drexel (8-15, 2-8 Colonial Athletic Association) a 46-45 lead early in the second half, but Dixon scored eight — including two 3-pointers — during an 11-2 run that made it 56-48 with 17:14 to play. About three minutes later, Justin Pierce’s layup started a string of 13 consecutive points that pushed the Tribe’s lead to 23. Dixon had a dunk and hit a 3 before his layup with 10:46 remaining capped the spurt.

Kurk Lee tied his career-high with 24 points, including five 3-pointers, and had eight assists and Rodney Williams scored 19 for Drexel.

William & Mary (12-9, 6-4) shot 57 percent (17 of 30) from 3-point range and 63 percent overall — both season highs. The Tribe had 28 assists, their third consecutive game with at least 20, on 43 field goals.

KINGS-76ERS

76ers rally without Embiid to beat Cousins, Kings 122-119

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Covington had 23 points and 10 rebounds to rally the Philadelphia 76ers to their latest surprising win, 122-119 over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

The Sixers overcame 46 points from DeMarcus Cousins and won again without injured center Joel Embiid. Embiid sat out with a left knee contusion. He also will not travel with the Sixers for road games later this week against Dallas and San Antonio. The Sixers officially listed Embiid as doubtful for those two games.

This game was postponed Nov. 30 by the NBA because of condensation on the court at the Wells Fargo Center.

The delay was worth the wait for Philly.

Down 16 in the first half, the Sixers scored 42 points in the third quarter and held on when Arron Afflalo missed a tying 3-point attempt at the horn.