Lawson’s double-double helps Memphis beat East Carolina

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:03 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — K.J. Lawson had 12 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, and Memphis pulled away early in the second half to beat East Carolina 57-50 on Saturday.

Jimario Rivers scored 15 points to lead Memphis (16-6, 6-3 American), which bounced back from a 77-66 loss at Temple on Wednesday night, and have won four of five. Dedric Lawson grabbed 14 rebounds and chipped in eight points.

Kentrell Barkley and Jeremy Sheppard scored 13 points apiece to lead East Carolina (10-12, 2-7).

The game was tied at 30 with about 15 minutes to go. The Tigers used a 22-10 spurt for their largest lead, 52-40, with 5:21 remaining. East Carolina pulled within seven but didn’t get closer.

Both teams shot poorly. Memphis was 20 of 66 (30.3 percent) while the Pirates finished 18 of 55 (32.7 percent), but the Tigers outrebounded East Carolina 52-40.

Sports News
