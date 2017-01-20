LEBANON: Add Ski Report

PACIFIC SOUTH Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl — Fri 6:39 am 21 new powder machine groomed 79 – 79 base 46 of 46 trails, 100% open, 750 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Sunrise Park — Fri 7:35 am packed powder machine groomed 46 – 59 base 65 of 65 trails

100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

California

Alpine Meadows — Fri 9:28 am 7 new powder machine groomed 105 – 142 base 66 of 100 trails, 66% open, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Bear Mountain — Fri 6:52 am 12 – 16 new powder machine groomed 24 – 40 base 24 of 24 trails, 100% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;

Bear Valley — Fri 5:39 am 26 new powder machine groomed 130 – 130 base 46 of 82 trails, 56% open, 900 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Boreal — Wed 8:30 am variable machine groomed 210 – 210 base 33 of 33 trails

100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;

China Peak — Wed 9:05 am MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 54 of 54 trails

100% open, 1400 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Dodge Ridge — Fri 6:23 am 8 new powder machine groomed 81 – 98 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:9a-4p;

Donner Ski Ranch — Operating, no details

Heavenly — Fri 7:14 am 16 new powder machine groomed 96 – 141 base 91 of 97 trails

94% open, 3343 acres, 23 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Homewood — Fri 6:39 am 11 – 20 new powder machine groomed 69 – 140 base 50 of 62 trails, 81% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

June — Fri 8:32 am 6 new powder machine groomed 24 – 100 base 8 of 35 trails

23% open, 1 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;

Kirkwood — Fri 7:30 am 11 new powder machine groomed 102 – 150 base 86 of 86 trails

100% open, 2300 acres, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mammoth — Fri 1:13 pm 18 new powder machine groomed 150 – 280 base 150 of 150 trails, 100% open, 3500 acres, 28 of 28 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mountain High — Fri 6:45 am 2 new powder machine groomed 16 – 24 base 38 of 59 trails, 64% open, 240 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p;

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details

Mt Shasta — Fri 6:42 am 10 new powder machine groomed 50 – 100 base 32 of 32 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p

Sun: 9a-4p;

Northstar — Fri 5:52 am 14 new powder machine groomed 66 – 120 base 100 of 100 trails, 100% open, 3170 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Sierra at Tahoe — Fri 6:49 am 9 new powder machine groomed 90 – 131 base 44 of 46 trails, 96% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p;

Snow Summit — Fri 6:47 am 12 – 16 new powder machine groomed 24 – 40 base 26 of 26 trails, 100% open, 13 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Snow Valley — Fri 7:24 am 6 – 8 new MG machine groomed 24 – 42 base 18 of 30 trails, 60% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8a-8p

Sun: 8a-4p;

Soda Springs — Operating, no details

Squaw Valley — Fri 9:26 am 7 new powder machine groomed 90 – 146 base 26 of 170 trails, 15% open, 6 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Sugar Bowl — Fri 6:52 am 11 new powder machine groomed 98 – 151 base 76 of 103 trails, 74% open, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Tahoe Donner — Fri 6:00 am 13 – 15 new powder machine groomed 100 – 120 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open, 120 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details

Bear Valley XC — Fri 7:21 am 19 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 78 base 11 of 38 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Mon No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 45 – 60 base 2317 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30p-5p;

Diamond Peak — Fri 6:18 am MG machine groomed 48 – 96 base 31 of 31 trails

100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Fri 6:45 am 15 new powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 23 of 30 trails

77% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

California

Mt Rose — Fri 8:09 am 6 – 8 new powder machine groomed 148 – 148 base 59 of 60 trails, 98% open, 1000 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Fri 2:10 pm packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 91 of 91 trails

5 of 7 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;,

Brundage — Fri 6:13 am 1 new powder machine groomed 55 – 75 base 45 of 46 trails

4 of 5 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p;,

Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details

Lookout Pass — Fri 12:26 pm MG machine groomed 103 – 121 base 34 of 34 trails

20 miles, 540 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Mon;,

Magic Mountain — Operating, no details

Pebble Creek — Fri 7:59 am 3 new powder machine groomed 26 – 57 base 29 of 30 trails

3 of 3 lifts, 97% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;,

Pomerelle — Fri 9:20 am 5 new MG machine groomed 100 – 111 base 24 of 24 trails

500 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p

Sun:9a-4p;,

Schweitzer Mountain — Fri 9:02 am 1 new powder machine groomed 43 – 64 base 91 of 92 trails, 2890 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p; Fri: 9a-7p

Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-3:30p;,

Silver Mountain — Fri 6:41 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 50 – 60 base 62 of 80 trails

6 of 7 lifts, 78% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;,

Soldier Mountain — Fri 7:52 am 12 new powder machine groomed 52 – 75 base 30 of 36 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 83% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;,

Sun Valley — Fri 6:06 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 85 – 104 base 121 of 121 trails

32 miles, 2154 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Tamarack — Fri 5:50 am 5 new powder machine groomed 46 – 48 base 40 of 42 trails

1000 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Fri 5:20 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 21 of 21 trails

1100 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Sun;,

Cooper Spur — Operating, no details

Hoodoo — Operating, no details

Mt Ashland — Fri 7:07 am 3 new powder machine groomed 91 – 118 base 21 of 23 trails

4 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Mon;,

Mt Bachelor — Fri 5:58 am 2 new powder machine groomed 100 – 123 base 101 of 101 trails

4318 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Meadows — Fri 5:14 am 1 new powder machine groomed 81 – 147 base 65 of 87 trails

8 of 12 lifts, 75% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;,

Mt Hood Skibowl — Fri 7:01 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 51 – 63 base 30 of 57 trails

5 of 8 lifts, 53% open, Mon-Thu: 3p-10p; Fri: 9a-11p; Sat: 9a-11p

Sun: 10a-10p;,

Spout Springs — Closed for 2016-2017 Season

Timberline — Fri 7:02 am 2 new variable 108 – 108 base 5 of 9 lifts

56% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Willamette Pass — Fri 7:05 am 1 new powder machine groomed 75 – 112 base 29 of 29 trails

4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;,

Washington

49 Degrees North — Fri 5:03 am 6 new powder machine groomed 57 – 80 base 82 of 82 trails

7 of 7 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3:30p

Open Fri-Tue;,

Badger Mountain — Tue Reopen 01/21 MG machine groomed 16 – 16 base 5 of 5 trails

3 miles, 35 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;,

Bluewood — Operating, no details

Crystal Mountain — Fri 2:00 pm MG machine groomed 40 – 59 base 54 of 57 trails

11 of 11 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Fri 6:01 am 1 new MG machine groomed 29 – 29 base 10 of 10 trails, 150 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed, Fri-Sun;,

Mission Ridge — Fri 7:10 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 36 – 43 base 43 of 43 trails

5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Mon;,

Mt Baker — Fri 5:22 am 11 new powder machine groomed 117 – 174 base 33 of 38 trails

5 of 8 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;,

Mt Spokane — Fri 6:38 am MG machine groomed 46 – 57 base 51 of 51 trails

4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-4p

Open Wed-Sun;,

Stevens Pass — Fri 2:00 pm 3- 6 new MG machine groomed 64 – 78 base 52 of 52 trails

9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-6p;,

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Fri 6:41 am 3 new powder machine groomed 73 – 106 base 24 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-4p; Jan 20: 1p-10p; Open Tue-Sun;,

Summit at Snoqualmie Central — Fri 6:48 am 2 new MG machine groomed 64 – 64 base 28 of 28 trails, 8 of 9 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-5p;,

Summit at Snoqualmie West — Fri 6:48 am 2 new MG machine groomed 64 – 64 base 12 of 12 trails, 5 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 4p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p

Open Wed-Sun;,

White Pass — Wed 6:44 am wet snow 58 – 74 base 47 of 47 trails

1402 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat: 8:45a-9p

Sun: 8:45a-4p;,

CANADA British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Thu 5:43 pm variable 26 – 63 base 77 of 77 trails

100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;

Baldy Mountain — Wed 8:47 am packed powder machine groomed 28 – 46 base 35 of 35 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;

Big White — Fri 6:51 am 4 new packed powder 65 – 65 base 115 of 118 trails

97% open, 15 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-5p; Sat: 7:45a-5p; Sun: 7:45a-4p;

Cypress Mountain — Thu 5:39 pm variable 100 – 117 base 23 of 53 trails

43% open, 3 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Fairmont Hot Springs — Mon No Recent Information MG machine groomed 8 – 18 base 10 of 14 trails, 71% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;

Fernie Alpine — Fri 6:21 am 2 new MG machine groomed 36 – 70 base 142 of 142 trails

100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Grouse Mountain — Fri 8:12 am 7 new variable 13 – 33 base 33 of 33 trails

100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p;

Hemlock Resort — Fri 6:48 am packed powder 52 – 96 base 35 of 35 trails

100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p

Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Hudson Bay — Fri 6:21 am MG machine groomed 30 – 55 base 34 of 36 trails, 94% open

200 acres, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;

Kicking Horse — Fri 3:44 am 1 new powder machine groomed 29 – 60 base 129 of 129 trails

100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Kimberley — Fri 4:43 am MG machine groomed 50 – 50 base 77 of 80 trails, 96% open

5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Fri 1:20 pm 1 new powder machine groomed 23 – 70 base 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p;

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Operating, no details

Manning Park Resort — Thu 5:47 pm hard packed 35 – 57 base 27 of 34 trails

79% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mount Seymour — Thu 5:49 pm packed powder 89 – 117 base 29 of 40 trails

73% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p;

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Thu 5:52 pm windblown machine groomed 53 – 68 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p

Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;

Mt Timothy — Operating, no details

Panorama Mountain — Fri 5:56 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 25 – 41 base 120 of 120 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Powder King — Fri 4:40 am MG machine groomed 49 – 95 base 25 of 37 trails, 68% open

3 of 3 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Sun;

Red Mountain Resort — Fri 6:41 am 3 new powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 110 of 110 trails, 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p;

Revelstoke Mountain — Operating

no details Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p;

SilverStar — Fri 7:12 am 2 new MG machine groomed 37 – 60 base 131 of 131 trails

100% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Sun Peaks — Fri 6:55 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 49 – 59 base 135 of 135 trails

100% open, 4270 acres, 12 of 12 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Whistler Blackcomb — Fri 5:41 am 6 new packed powder machine groomed 96 – 96 base 200 of 200 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 37 of 38 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p;

Whitewater — Fri 5:58 am 1 new powder machine groomed 67 – 67 base 78 of 78 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Fri 8:47 am MG 12 – 32 base 15 of 27 trails

56% open, 4 of 5 lifts Fri: 9:30a-7p; Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p

Open Fri-Sun;

Quebec

Bromont — Sun No Recent Information MG machine groomed 24 – 26 base 75 of 141 trails

53% open, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p; Fri: 8:30a-10:30p

Sat: 8:30a-10:30p; Sun: 8:30a-10p;

Camp Fortune — Tue 10:43 pm MG machine groomed 23 – 31 base 20 of 20 trails

100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Le Massif — Fri 7:38 am 1 new variable 74 – 74 base 50 of 52 trails

96% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Mont Belu — Thu 8:18 pm packed powder 4 – 16 base 13 of 14 trails, 100% open

1 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Mont Blanc — Thu 8:09 pm variable 5 – 31 base 34 of 41 trails, 83% open

4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Gleason — Thu 8:20 pm hard packed machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 25 trails, 64% open

2 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;

Mont Habitant — Thu 8:11 pm hard packed 7 – 15 base 11 of 11 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Mont Orford — Thu 8:13 pm hard packed 12 – 20 base 54 of 61 trails, 89% open

4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p;

Mont Rigaud — Thu 8:14 pm hard packed 8 – 16 base 13 of 13 trails, 100% open

2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;

Mont Sainte Anne — Fri 6:26 am MG machine groomed 30 – 41 base 71 of 71 trails

100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Ste Marie — Thu 8:15 pm hard packed 4 – 22 base 18 of 20 trails

90% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mont Sutton — Fri 6:39 am packed powder machine groomed 10 – 26 base 50 of 60 trails, 83% open

22 miles, 198 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Owls Head — Thu 8:23 pm hard packed 10 – 23 base 29 of 52 trails, 56% open

4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Ski La Reserve — Thu 8:24 pm hard packed 6 – 13 base 33 of 37 trails

89% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sommet Edelweiss — Thu 8:26 pm hard packed 8 – 16 base 15 of 20 trails

75% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p;

Sommet Gabriel — Thu 8:27 pm variable 6 – 17 base 18 of 21 trails

86% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Sommet Morin Heights — Thu 8:29 pm hard packed 10 – 18 base 29 of 35 trails

83% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4p: Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Sommet Olympia — Thu 8:31 pm hard packed 10 – 13 base 37 of 37 trails

100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p;; Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Thu 8:34 pm hard packed 6 – 16 base 40 of 40 trails

100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Stoneham — Fri 5:52 am MG machine groomed 20 – 20 base 38 of 41 trails, 93% open

326 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p;

Tremblant — Fri 10:18 am MG machine groomed 24 – 36 base 94 of 96 trails, 98% open

48 miles, 626 acres, 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

versant Avila — Thu 8:35 pm hard packed 8 – 12 base 13 of 13 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-10p;

Vorlage — Thu 8:36 pm hard packed 12 – 20 base 15 of 18 trails, 83% open

3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Ontario

Batawa Ski Hill — Thu 7:16 pm hard packed 12 – 20 base 8 of 9 trails

89% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 4p-10p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p

Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;

Blue Mountain — Sun Reopen 01/19 loose granular 26 – 28 base 41 of 42 trails

98% open, 12 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Boler Mountain — Thu 7:35 pm loose granular 4 – 20 base 15 of 15 trails

100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 4p-10p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-7p;

Brimacombe — Thu 7:17 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 15 of 21 trails, 71% open

4 of 11 lifts Tue, Thu/Fri: 9a-4:30p; Wed: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9:30p

Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun;

Calabogie Peaks — Operating, no details

Centennial Park — Plan to Open 02/06 Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p

Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;

Chicopee — Thu 7:44 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 12 of 14 trails, 86% open

5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p;

Dagmar Ski Resort — Thu 7:21 pm loose granular 20 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails

100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Tue-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-6p

Open Tue-Sun;

Devils Elbow — Thu 7:23 pm loose granular 4 – 12 base 7 of 14 trails, 50% open

3 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Thu 7:45 pm wet snow 4 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;

Glen Eden — Thu 7:46 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open

5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 4:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p;

Hidden Valley — Tue Reopen 01/19 loose granular 28 – 28 base 11 of 12 trails

92% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p, Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Mon;

Hockley Valley — Thu 7:26 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 14 of 15 trails

93% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Horseshoe Resort — Thu 7:27 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 25 of 25 trails

100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p, Sun: 9a-10p;

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Thu 7:28 pm loose granular 20 – 28 base 16 of 18 trails

89% open, 3 of 6 lifts Tue: 4:30p-9:30p; Wed-Fri: 3:30p-9:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun;

Loch Lomond — Thu 7:48 pm variable 20 – 28 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open

2 of 3 lifts Tue/Wed: 11-4p; Thu/Fri: 10a-4p, 7p-10p; Sat: 9:30a-4p

7p-10p; Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Tue-Sun;

Mansfield Ski Club — Thu 7:31 pm variable 10 – 16 base 16 of 17 trails

94% open, 5 of 7 lifts Wed-Sun: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Mt Pakenham — Fri 7:30 am MG machine groomed 23 – 27 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open

4 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p;

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Thu 7:50 pm loose granular 20 – 28 base 36 of 36 trails, 100% open, 7 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p;

Searchmont Resort — Thu 7:32 pm hard packed 12 – 20 base 18 of 18 trails

100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Fri 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p

Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;

Sir Sams — Thu 7:34 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open

3 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Skyloft Ski Club — Thu 7:51 pm variable 16 – 20 base 11 of 18 trails

61% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-4p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Snow Valley — Thu 7:53 pm wet snow 12 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails

100% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p;

Nova Scotia

Martock — Thu 9:53 pm variable 8 – 16 base 8 of 11 trails, 73% open

2 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Thu 7:38 pm hard packed machine groomed 20 – 31 base 17 of 34 trails

50% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Mont Farlagne — Thu 7:40 pm variable 5 – 16 base 19 of 22 trails, 86% open

4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun;

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Tue 8:53 am packed powder 27 – 30 base 46 of 60 trails

77% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Canada Olympic Park — Operating, no details

Canyon — Thu 6:41 pm variable 8 – 16 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open

5 of 5 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun;

Castle Mountain — Fri 5:57 am packed powder machine groomed 16 – 41 base 88 of 94 trails

94% open, 88 miles, 3376 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Lake Louise — Fri 6:05 am packed powder machine groomed 41 – 62 base 134 of 145 trails

92% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Marmot Basin — Fri 8:40 am packed powder machine groomed 31 – 31 base 51 of 86 trails, 59% open

7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Nakiska — Fri 8:08 am packed powder machine groomed 17 – 29 base 76 of 79 trails, 96% open

4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Sunshine Village — Fri 5:16 am variable 51 – 54 base 126 of 145 trails

87% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Fri 7:59 am MG machine groomed 36 – 55 base 47 of 76 trails

62% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Wed: 10:30a-5:30p; Thu/Fri: 10:30a-9p

Sat: 10:30a-9p; Sun: 10:30a-5:30p;

Eaglecrest — Fri 7:30 am 1 new wet packed snow machine groomed 49 – 100 base 36 of 36 trails

100% open, 640 acres, 3 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9p-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon;

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Fri 7:00 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 41 base 17 of 21 trails, 107 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Tremblant XC — Wed 8:35 am packed powder machine groomed 34 – 37 base 33 of 41 trails, 47 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;