Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Ski Report Next Story Ski Report
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LEBANON: Add Ski Report

LEBANON: Add Ski Report

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 5:45 pm
Share
PACIFIC SOUTH
Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl — Fri 6:39 am 21 new powder machine groomed 79 – 79 base 46 of 46 trails, 100% open, 750 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Sunrise Park — Fri 7:35 am packed powder machine groomed 46 – 59 base 65 of 65 trails

100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

California

Alpine Meadows — Fri 9:28 am 7 new powder machine groomed 105 – 142 base 66 of 100 trails, 66% open, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Advertisement

Bear Mountain — Fri 6:52 am 12 – 16 new powder machine groomed 24 – 40 base 24 of 24 trails, 100% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p;

Bear Valley — Fri 5:39 am 26 new powder machine groomed 130 – 130 base 46 of 82 trails, 56% open, 900 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Boreal — Wed 8:30 am variable machine groomed 210 – 210 base 33 of 33 trails

100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;

China Peak — Wed 9:05 am MG machine groomed 36 – 48 base 54 of 54 trails

100% open, 1400 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Dodge Ridge — Fri 6:23 am 8 new powder machine groomed 81 – 98 base 67 of 67 trails

100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:9a-4p;

Donner Ski Ranch — Operating, no details

Heavenly — Fri 7:14 am 16 new powder machine groomed 96 – 141 base 91 of 97 trails

94% open, 3343 acres, 23 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Homewood — Fri 6:39 am 11 – 20 new powder machine groomed 69 – 140 base 50 of 62 trails, 81% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

June — Fri 8:32 am 6 new powder machine groomed 24 – 100 base 8 of 35 trails

23% open, 1 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p;

Kirkwood — Fri 7:30 am 11 new powder machine groomed 102 – 150 base 86 of 86 trails

100% open, 2300 acres, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mammoth — Fri 1:13 pm 18 new powder machine groomed 150 – 280 base 150 of 150 trails, 100% open, 3500 acres, 28 of 28 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mountain High — Fri 6:45 am 2 new powder machine groomed 16 – 24 base 38 of 59 trails, 64% open, 240 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p;

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details

Mt Shasta — Fri 6:42 am 10 new powder machine groomed 50 – 100 base 32 of 32 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p

Sun: 9a-4p;

Northstar — Fri 5:52 am 14 new powder machine groomed 66 – 120 base 100 of 100 trails, 100% open, 3170 acres, 15 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8a-4p;

Sierra at Tahoe — Fri 6:49 am 9 new powder machine groomed 90 – 131 base 44 of 46 trails, 96% open, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 8:30a-4p;

Snow Summit — Fri 6:47 am 12 – 16 new powder machine groomed 24 – 40 base 26 of 26 trails, 100% open, 13 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Snow Valley — Fri 7:24 am 6 – 8 new MG machine groomed 24 – 42 base 18 of 30 trails, 60% open, 4 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8a-8p

Sun: 8a-4p;

Soda Springs — Operating, no details

Squaw Valley — Fri 9:26 am 7 new powder machine groomed 90 – 146 base 26 of 170 trails, 15% open, 6 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Sugar Bowl — Fri 6:52 am 11 new powder machine groomed 98 – 151 base 76 of 103 trails, 74% open, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Tahoe Donner — Fri 6:00 am 13 – 15 new powder machine groomed 100 – 120 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open, 120 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Yosemite Ski — Operating, no details

Bear Valley XC — Fri 7:21 am 19 new packed powder machine groomed 72 – 78 base 11 of 38 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Mon No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 45 – 60 base 2317 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30p-5p;

Diamond Peak — Fri 6:18 am MG machine groomed 48 – 96 base 31 of 31 trails

100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Fri 6:45 am 15 new powder machine groomed 81 – 81 base 23 of 30 trails

77% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

California

Mt Rose — Fri 8:09 am 6 – 8 new powder machine groomed 148 – 148 base 59 of 60 trails, 98% open, 1000 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

PACIFIC NORTH
Idaho

Bogus Basin — Fri 2:10 pm packed powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 91 of 91 trails

5 of 7 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;,

Brundage — Fri 6:13 am 1 new powder machine groomed 55 – 75 base 45 of 46 trails

4 of 5 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p;,

Kelly Canyon — Operating, no details

Lookout Pass — Fri 12:26 pm MG machine groomed 103 – 121 base 34 of 34 trails

20 miles, 540 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Mon;,

Magic Mountain — Operating, no details

Pebble Creek — Fri 7:59 am 3 new powder machine groomed 26 – 57 base 29 of 30 trails

3 of 3 lifts, 97% open, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;,

Pomerelle — Fri 9:20 am 5 new MG machine groomed 100 – 111 base 24 of 24 trails

500 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p

Sun:9a-4p;,

Schweitzer Mountain — Fri 9:02 am 1 new powder machine groomed 43 – 64 base 91 of 92 trails, 2890 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, 99% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p; Fri: 9a-7p

Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-3:30p;,

Silver Mountain — Fri 6:41 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 50 – 60 base 62 of 80 trails

6 of 7 lifts, 78% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;,

Soldier Mountain — Fri 7:52 am 12 new powder machine groomed 52 – 75 base 30 of 36 trails, 3 of 3 lifts, 83% open, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun;,

Sun Valley — Fri 6:06 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 85 – 104 base 121 of 121 trails

32 miles, 2154 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Tamarack — Fri 5:50 am 5 new powder machine groomed 46 – 48 base 40 of 42 trails

1000 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Fri 5:20 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 21 of 21 trails

1100 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Sun;,

Cooper Spur — Operating, no details

Hoodoo — Operating, no details

Mt Ashland — Fri 7:07 am 3 new powder machine groomed 91 – 118 base 21 of 23 trails

4 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Mon: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Mon;,

Mt Bachelor — Fri 5:58 am 2 new powder machine groomed 100 – 123 base 101 of 101 trails

4318 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Mt Hood Meadows — Fri 5:14 am 1 new powder machine groomed 81 – 147 base 65 of 87 trails

8 of 12 lifts, 75% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;,

Mt Hood Skibowl — Fri 7:01 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 51 – 63 base 30 of 57 trails

5 of 8 lifts, 53% open, Mon-Thu: 3p-10p; Fri: 9a-11p; Sat: 9a-11p

Sun: 10a-10p;,

Spout Springs — Closed for 2016-2017 Season

Timberline — Fri 7:02 am 2 new variable 108 – 108 base 5 of 9 lifts

56% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Willamette Pass — Fri 7:05 am 1 new powder machine groomed 75 – 112 base 29 of 29 trails

4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;,

Washington

49 Degrees North — Fri 5:03 am 6 new powder machine groomed 57 – 80 base 82 of 82 trails

7 of 7 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3:30p

Open Fri-Tue;,

Badger Mountain — Tue Reopen 01/21 MG machine groomed 16 – 16 base 5 of 5 trails

3 miles, 35 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;,

Bluewood — Operating, no details

Crystal Mountain — Fri 2:00 pm MG machine groomed 40 – 59 base 54 of 57 trails

11 of 11 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;,

Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Fri 6:01 am 1 new MG machine groomed 29 – 29 base 10 of 10 trails, 150 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Wed/Fri: 9a-3:45p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Wed, Fri-Sun;,

Mission Ridge — Fri 7:10 am 3 new packed powder machine groomed 36 – 43 base 43 of 43 trails

5 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Mon;,

Mt Baker — Fri 5:22 am 11 new powder machine groomed 117 – 174 base 33 of 38 trails

5 of 8 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;,

Mt Spokane — Fri 6:38 am MG machine groomed 46 – 57 base 51 of 51 trails

4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-4p

Open Wed-Sun;,

Stevens Pass — Fri 2:00 pm 3- 6 new MG machine groomed 64 – 78 base 52 of 52 trails

9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-6p;,

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Fri 6:41 am 3 new powder machine groomed 73 – 106 base 24 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-4p; Jan 20: 1p-10p; Open Tue-Sun;,

Summit at Snoqualmie Central — Fri 6:48 am 2 new MG machine groomed 64 – 64 base 28 of 28 trails, 8 of 9 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-5p;,

Summit at Snoqualmie West — Fri 6:48 am 2 new MG machine groomed 64 – 64 base 12 of 12 trails, 5 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 4p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p

Open Wed-Sun;,

White Pass — Wed 6:44 am wet snow 58 – 74 base 47 of 47 trails

1402 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat: 8:45a-9p

Sun: 8:45a-4p;,

CANADA
British Columbia

Apex Mountain — Thu 5:43 pm variable 26 – 63 base 77 of 77 trails

100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;

Baldy Mountain — Wed 8:47 am packed powder machine groomed 28 – 46 base 35 of 35 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;

Big White — Fri 6:51 am 4 new packed powder 65 – 65 base 115 of 118 trails

97% open, 15 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 7:45a-5p; Sat: 7:45a-5p; Sun: 7:45a-4p;

Cypress Mountain — Thu 5:39 pm variable 100 – 117 base 23 of 53 trails

43% open, 3 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Fairmont Hot Springs — Mon No Recent Information MG machine groomed 8 – 18 base 10 of 14 trails, 71% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;

Fernie Alpine — Fri 6:21 am 2 new MG machine groomed 36 – 70 base 142 of 142 trails

100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Grouse Mountain — Fri 8:12 am 7 new variable 13 – 33 base 33 of 33 trails

100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p;

Hemlock Resort — Fri 6:48 am packed powder 52 – 96 base 35 of 35 trails

100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p

Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Hudson Bay — Fri 6:21 am MG machine groomed 30 – 55 base 34 of 36 trails, 94% open

200 acres, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p;

Kicking Horse — Fri 3:44 am 1 new powder machine groomed 29 – 60 base 129 of 129 trails

100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Kimberley — Fri 4:43 am MG machine groomed 50 – 50 base 77 of 80 trails, 96% open

5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Fri 1:20 pm 1 new powder machine groomed 23 – 70 base 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p;

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Operating, no details

Manning Park Resort — Thu 5:47 pm hard packed 35 – 57 base 27 of 34 trails

79% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mount Seymour — Thu 5:49 pm packed powder 89 – 117 base 29 of 40 trails

73% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p;

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Thu 5:52 pm windblown machine groomed 53 – 68 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-3:30p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p

Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;

Mt Timothy — Operating, no details

Panorama Mountain — Fri 5:56 am 1 new packed powder machine groomed 25 – 41 base 120 of 120 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Powder King — Fri 4:40 am MG machine groomed 49 – 95 base 25 of 37 trails, 68% open

3 of 3 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Sun;

Red Mountain Resort — Fri 6:41 am 3 new powder machine groomed 66 – 66 base 110 of 110 trails, 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p;

Revelstoke Mountain — Operating

no details Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p;

SilverStar — Fri 7:12 am 2 new MG machine groomed 37 – 60 base 131 of 131 trails

100% open, 10 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Sun Peaks — Fri 6:55 am 2 new packed powder machine groomed 49 – 59 base 135 of 135 trails

100% open, 4270 acres, 12 of 12 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Whistler Blackcomb — Fri 5:41 am 6 new packed powder machine groomed 96 – 96 base 200 of 200 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 37 of 38 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p;

Whitewater — Fri 5:58 am 1 new powder machine groomed 67 – 67 base 78 of 78 trails

100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p;

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Fri 8:47 am MG 12 – 32 base 15 of 27 trails

56% open, 4 of 5 lifts Fri: 9:30a-7p; Sat: 9:30a-7p; Sun: 9:30a-4:30p

Open Fri-Sun;

Quebec

Bromont — Sun No Recent Information MG machine groomed 24 – 26 base 75 of 141 trails

53% open, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-10p; Fri: 8:30a-10:30p

Sat: 8:30a-10:30p; Sun: 8:30a-10p;

Camp Fortune — Tue 10:43 pm MG machine groomed 23 – 31 base 20 of 20 trails

100% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Le Massif — Fri 7:38 am 1 new variable 74 – 74 base 50 of 52 trails

96% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

Mont Belu — Thu 8:18 pm packed powder 4 – 16 base 13 of 14 trails, 100% open

1 of 2 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Mont Blanc — Thu 8:09 pm variable 5 – 31 base 34 of 41 trails, 83% open

4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Gleason — Thu 8:20 pm hard packed machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 25 trails, 64% open

2 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;

Mont Habitant — Thu 8:11 pm hard packed 7 – 15 base 11 of 11 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Mont Orford — Thu 8:13 pm hard packed 12 – 20 base 54 of 61 trails, 89% open

4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p;

Mont Rigaud — Thu 8:14 pm hard packed 8 – 16 base 13 of 13 trails, 100% open

2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;

Mont Sainte Anne — Fri 6:26 am MG machine groomed 30 – 41 base 71 of 71 trails

100% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Mont Ste Marie — Thu 8:15 pm hard packed 4 – 22 base 18 of 20 trails

90% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Mont Sutton — Fri 6:39 am packed powder machine groomed 10 – 26 base 50 of 60 trails, 83% open

22 miles, 198 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Owls Head — Thu 8:23 pm hard packed 10 – 23 base 29 of 52 trails, 56% open

4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Ski La Reserve — Thu 8:24 pm hard packed 6 – 13 base 33 of 37 trails

89% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Sommet Edelweiss — Thu 8:26 pm hard packed 8 – 16 base 15 of 20 trails

75% open, 2 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p;

Sommet Gabriel — Thu 8:27 pm variable 6 – 17 base 18 of 21 trails

86% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Sommet Morin Heights — Thu 8:29 pm hard packed 10 – 18 base 29 of 35 trails

83% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9:30a-4p: Fri: 9:30a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Sommet Olympia — Thu 8:31 pm hard packed 10 – 13 base 37 of 37 trails

100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p;; Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-5p;

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Thu 8:34 pm hard packed 6 – 16 base 40 of 40 trails

100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Stoneham — Fri 5:52 am MG machine groomed 20 – 20 base 38 of 41 trails, 93% open

326 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p;

Tremblant — Fri 10:18 am MG machine groomed 24 – 36 base 94 of 96 trails, 98% open

48 miles, 626 acres, 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p;

versant Avila — Thu 8:35 pm hard packed 8 – 12 base 13 of 13 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p

Sun: 8:30a-10p;

Vorlage — Thu 8:36 pm hard packed 12 – 20 base 15 of 18 trails, 83% open

3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Ontario

Batawa Ski Hill — Thu 7:16 pm hard packed 12 – 20 base 8 of 9 trails

89% open, 3 of 3 lifts Wed: 4p-10p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9p

Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;

Blue Mountain — Sun Reopen 01/19 loose granular 26 – 28 base 41 of 42 trails

98% open, 12 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p;

Boler Mountain — Thu 7:35 pm loose granular 4 – 20 base 15 of 15 trails

100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 4p-10p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-7p;

Brimacombe — Thu 7:17 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 15 of 21 trails, 71% open

4 of 11 lifts Tue, Thu/Fri: 9a-4:30p; Wed: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-9:30p

Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun;

Calabogie Peaks — Operating, no details

Centennial Park — Plan to Open 02/06 Mon-Fri: 10a-9:30p

Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;

Chicopee — Thu 7:44 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 12 of 14 trails, 86% open

5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p;

Dagmar Ski Resort — Thu 7:21 pm loose granular 20 – 28 base 18 of 18 trails

100% open, 4 of 6 lifts Tue-Fri: 10a-9:30p; Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun: 9a-6p

Open Tue-Sun;

Devils Elbow — Thu 7:23 pm loose granular 4 – 12 base 7 of 14 trails, 50% open

3 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Earl Bales Ski Centre — Thu 7:45 pm wet snow 4 – 12 base 4 of 4 trails

100% open, 2 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p; Sun: 9a-6p;

Glen Eden — Thu 7:46 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 15 of 15 trails, 100% open

5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 4:30p-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p;

Hidden Valley — Tue Reopen 01/19 loose granular 28 – 28 base 11 of 12 trails

92% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p, Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p

Open Thu-Mon;

Hockley Valley — Thu 7:26 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 14 of 15 trails

93% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p

Sun: 9a-4:30p;

Horseshoe Resort — Thu 7:27 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 25 of 25 trails

100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 10a-10p, Sun: 9a-10p;

Lakeridge Ski Resort — Thu 7:28 pm loose granular 20 – 28 base 16 of 18 trails

89% open, 3 of 6 lifts Tue: 4:30p-9:30p; Wed-Fri: 3:30p-9:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-9:30p; Open Tue-Sun;

Loch Lomond — Thu 7:48 pm variable 20 – 28 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open

2 of 3 lifts Tue/Wed: 11-4p; Thu/Fri: 10a-4p, 7p-10p; Sat: 9:30a-4p

7p-10p; Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Tue-Sun;

Mansfield Ski Club — Thu 7:31 pm variable 10 – 16 base 16 of 17 trails

94% open, 5 of 7 lifts Wed-Sun: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Mt Pakenham — Fri 7:30 am MG machine groomed 23 – 27 base 10 of 10 trails, 100% open

4 of 5 lifts Mon: 9a-4p, Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p;

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Thu 7:50 pm loose granular 20 – 28 base 36 of 36 trails, 100% open, 7 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p;

Searchmont Resort — Thu 7:32 pm hard packed 12 – 20 base 18 of 18 trails

100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Thu: 9:30a-4:30p; Fri 9:30a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p

Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun;

Sir Sams — Thu 7:34 pm loose granular 12 – 20 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open

3 of 7 lifts Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Skyloft Ski Club — Thu 7:51 pm variable 16 – 20 base 11 of 18 trails

61% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 10a-4p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Snow Valley — Thu 7:53 pm wet snow 12 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails

100% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p;

Nova Scotia

Martock — Thu 9:53 pm variable 8 – 16 base 8 of 11 trails, 73% open

2 of 3 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p;

New Brunswick

Crabbe Mountain — Thu 7:38 pm hard packed machine groomed 20 – 31 base 17 of 34 trails

50% open, 2 of 3 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun;

Mont Farlagne — Thu 7:40 pm variable 5 – 16 base 19 of 22 trails, 86% open

4 of 5 lifts Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-7p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun;

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Tue 8:53 am packed powder 27 – 30 base 46 of 60 trails

77% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Canada Olympic Park — Operating, no details

Canyon — Thu 6:41 pm variable 8 – 16 base 22 of 22 trails, 100% open

5 of 5 lifts Tue-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun;

Castle Mountain — Fri 5:57 am packed powder machine groomed 16 – 41 base 88 of 94 trails

94% open, 88 miles, 3376 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p

Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Lake Louise — Fri 6:05 am packed powder machine groomed 41 – 62 base 134 of 145 trails

92% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Marmot Basin — Fri 8:40 am packed powder machine groomed 31 – 31 base 51 of 86 trails, 59% open

7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Nakiska — Fri 8:08 am packed powder machine groomed 17 – 29 base 76 of 79 trails, 96% open

4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Sunshine Village — Fri 5:16 am variable 51 – 54 base 126 of 145 trails

87% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

ALASKA
Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Fri 7:59 am MG machine groomed 36 – 55 base 47 of 76 trails

62% open, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Wed: 10:30a-5:30p; Thu/Fri: 10:30a-9p

Sat: 10:30a-9p; Sun: 10:30a-5:30p;

Eaglecrest — Fri 7:30 am 1 new wet packed snow machine groomed 49 – 100 base 36 of 36 trails

100% open, 640 acres, 3 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9p-3:30p

Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Mon;

CANADA
Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Fri 7:00 pm MG machine groomed 30 – 41 base 17 of 21 trails, 107 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p;

Tremblant XC — Wed 8:35 am packed powder machine groomed 34 – 37 base 33 of 41 trails, 47 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p;

Topics:
Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LEBANON: Add Ski Report
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1936: First inauguration held on 1/20

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Ski Report Next Story Ski Report