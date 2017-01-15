Sports Listen

Lemar’s 20 lead UC Davis over Cal State Northridge 71-68

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 1:39 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brynton Lemar had 20 points on Saturday night and UC Davis pulled away with a late run to beat Cal State Northridge 71-68.

The Aggies (11-8, 3-1 Big West Conference) took the lead for good at 61-59 on Lawrence White’s layup with 5:43 left, the first basket of an 8-2 run that ended at 67-61. Lemar made a pair of free throws with 13.2 seconds left to cap the scoring.

The Matadors (7-10, 3-1) rallied back to within 69-68 on Kendall Smith’s free throws with 16.7 seconds left, but Smith missed a contested 3-point attempt that rimmed out at the buzzer.

Darius Graham added 12 points and Siler Schneider scored 10 for UC Davis, which overcame 19 turnovers by shooting 51 percent from the field.

Smith finished with 21 points for CSUN. Aaron Parks added 14 points and Tavrion Dawson scored 13.

Sports News
