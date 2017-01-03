Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Covington’s buzzer-beater lifts 76ers over Timberwolves Next Story Collins scores 17, Mitoglou 15; Wake Forest beats BC, 79-66
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Leonard scores 25 as…

Leonard scores 25 as Spurs throttle Raptors, 110-82

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ January 3, 2017 11:02 pm
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Toronto 110-82 on Tuesday night, holding the Raptors to their lowest score of the season.

San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.

Leonard and Aldridge combined to shoot 19 for 28 from the field, but it was veteran point guard Tony Parker who set the tone for the Spurs.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Parker finished with 15 points and eight assists in 23 minutes.

Advertisement

After scoring the game’s opening basket on a floater, Parker drove the lane and tossed the ball out to Aldridge and Pau Gasol for mid-range jumpers and to Danny Green for a 3-pointer.

The Spurs raced to a 26-10 lead in the opening eight minutes, and the Raptors never recovered.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Leonard scores 25 as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Covington’s buzzer-beater lifts 76ers over Timberwolves Next Story Collins scores 17, Mitoglou 15; Wake Forest beats BC, 79-66