Liberty holds Campbell to 16 1st-half points, wins 72-40

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:19 pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Lovell Cabbil scored 16 points and Liberty held Campbell to a season-low 16 first-half points in a 72-40 victory on Saturday to move to 6-0 on the road in Big South play.

Campbell was just 5-of-24 shooting (20.8 percent) in the first half and finished at 26.1.

But Liberty wasn’t able to take a double-digit lead until the 12:27 mark of the second half when Ryan Kemrite made two free throws for a 35-23 lead. The free throws came during 9-1 run that Kemrite capped with a 3-pointer.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 12 points for Liberty (13-10, 8-2). The Flames made seven of their 10 3-pointers in the second half.

Kemrite, who finished with five points, passed Seth Curry for 40th on Liberty’s all-time scoring list.

Liberty held the Big South’s leading scorer, Chris Clemons, to a season-low 12 points. He was 4 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 12 from distance, for Campbell (11-11, 4-6).

Sports News
The Associated Press

