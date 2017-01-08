Lightning-Penguins Sums

|Tampa Bay
First Period_None. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 7:57; Killorn, TB, (hooking), 8:11; Paquette, TB, (hooking), 15:09.
Second Period_1, Tampa Bay, Drouin 12 (Hedman, Filppula), 2:19. 2, Pittsburgh, Sheary 10 (Crosby, Rust), 6:44. 3, Pittsburgh, Fehr 5 (Cullen), 11:14. Penalties_Kunitz, PIT, (slashing), 9:01; Kunitz, PIT, (slashing), 15:25.
Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Kunitz 4 (Bonino, Maatta), 2:33. 5, Pittsburgh, Wilson 5, 3:28. 6, Tampa Bay, Namestnikov 5 (Stralman, Drouin), 5:40 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Kessel 13 (Crosby, Sheary), 7:50. 8, Pittsburgh, Letang 3 (Cullen, Schultz), 17:20 (pp). Penalties_Maatta, PIT, (high sticking), 3:55; Hedman, TB, (tripping), 15:21.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 10-12-8_30. Pittsburgh 15-14-11_40.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 4; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-9-2 (40 shots-34 saves). Pittsburgh, Fleury 13-5-4 (30-28).
A_18,633 (18,387). T_2:29.
Referees_Francis Charron, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Tony Sericolo.