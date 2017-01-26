Lillard, McColllum lead Trail Blazers over Lakers 105-98

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 24 points and the Trail Blazers beat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-98 on Wednesday night, capping Portland’s celebration of the 40th anniversary of the team’s 1977 NBA championship.
CJ McCollum added 24 points for the Blazers, who have won 11 straight regular-season games against the Lakers.
Los Angeles was led by Lou Williams with 31 points, including six 3-pointers. The Lakers were coming off a 122-73 loss at Dallas on Sunday, the most lopsided loss in franchise history.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Mason Plumlee had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who defeated the Celtics in Boston 127-123 in overtime Saturday to snap a four-game skid.
Portland was without Ed Davis for the second straight game because of a left wrist injury, and Maurice Harkless, who has a calf injury.
The Lakers didn’t have D’Angelo Russell for the second straight game because of a sprained right knee and calf.