Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lille signs Ajax striker…

Lille signs Ajax striker El Ghazi

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:37 am < a min read
Share

LILLE, France (AP) — French league club Lille has made its first signing of the January transfer window by bringing Dutch striker Anwar El Ghazi on a 4 1/2-year deal on deadline day.

The powerful El Ghazi, who can either play in a lone striker’s role or wide, joined from Ajax.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but sports daily L’Equipe said El Ghazi was bought for a fee of 7 million euros ($7.4 million).

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Lille has been struggling on attack, scoring only 21 goals in 22 league games, and made a priority of El Ghazi. The club sits 11th in the league standings, 23 points behind leader Monaco.

Advertisement

El Ghazi says, “My goal is to fight for the club, goals will come later.”

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lille signs Ajax striker…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended