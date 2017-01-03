Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Bengals’ Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation Next Story No. 8 Wisconsin, Fumagalli, leap into offseason on high note
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Linebacker T.J. Watt leaving…

Linebacker T.J. Watt leaving Wisconsin for NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 1:34 pm
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt will leave school early and declare for the NFL draft.

Watt announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter , a move confirmed by the university. The redshirt junior played in all 14 games for the Badgers this season and led the team with 15½ tackles for loss, including 11½ sacks. Watt made 63 total tackles and had an interception and two forced fumbles.

Watt wrote that the decision wasn’t an easy one, but said that it’s the right one for him. He was on The Associated Press All-America second team this season.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

His two older brothers, Derek and J.J., both play in the NFL. J.J. also left the Badgers in his junior season to enter the draft.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Linebacker T.J. Watt leaving…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Bengals’ Pacman Jones jailed over Cincinnati confrontation Next Story No. 8 Wisconsin, Fumagalli, leap into offseason on high note