Long Beach St. rallies from 17 down, beats Cal Poly in OT

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 12:57 am
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Roschon Prince scored five of his career-high 25 points in overtime and Long Beach State came back from a 17-point deficit to beat Cal Poly 98-92 on Saturday night.

Kyle Toth’s layup with 4:33 left gave Cal Poly a two-point lead before the 49ers closed on a 9-1 spurt to seal it.

Prince was 10 of 15 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Evan Payne finished with 21 points and Justin Bibbins added 17 for Long Beach State (8-14, 3-3 Big West).

Ridge Shipley had 27 points to lead Cal Poly (5-14, 0-5), which has lost 10 straight.

Long Beach State trailed 68-51 with 12:45 to play, and Payne’s dunk tied it at 87 with 1:32 remaining in regulation. Donovan Fields made a layup and Cal Poly regained the lead, 89-87 with 3.2 seconds to go. Loren Jackson was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0.2 seconds left and made 2 of 3 from the line to force overtime.

Sports News
The Associated Press

