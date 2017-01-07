Sports Listen

Sports News

Louisiana-Lafayette tops Louisiana-Monroe 69-60

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 11:05 pm
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jay Wright scored 16 points, Bryce Washington added 10 more to go with a career-high 21 rebounds and Louisiana-Lafayette held off Louisiana-Monroe for a 69-60 win Saturday night.

P.J. Hardy chipped in 14 points and Johnathan Stove had 10 for Louisiana-Lafayette (12-4, 2-1 Sun Belt), which went cold in the second half and had to scramble to protect its lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns hit just 9 of 26 from the field in the second half but dominated at the line, 18 for 25 to Louisiana-Monroe’s 5 of 14 overall.

ULM (6-10, 0-3) opened the second half with a 15-3 run to erase a 12-point deficit and tied the game at 44 with 15:37 left. Justin Miller’s layup ended the scoring drought and put Louisiana-Lafayette on top for good, 46-44, but the Warhawks stayed within striking distance until the final two minutes.

Marvin Jean-Pierre’s 16 points led three ULM players in double figures.

Topics:
Sports News
