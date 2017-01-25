Sports Listen

Louisville guard Hicks out 6-8 weeks with broken right hand

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 12:44 pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Tony Hicks will miss six to eight weeks after breaking his right hand, the second significant backcourt injury the No. 13 Cardinals have suffered in the past two weeks.

Junior point guard Quentin Snider has missed Louisville’s last three games with a hip injury that created a bigger role for Hicks, a graduate transfer. He broke the fourth metacarpal while fighting for a loose ball in the first half of the Cardinals’ 106-51 rout at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night but finished the game with his fingers taped together. An examination on Wednesday revealed the fracture.

Hicks had 10 points and 4 assists in his first start for Louisville (17-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). That effort followed his season-high 16 points scored Saturday at No. 6 Florida State.

___

More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

