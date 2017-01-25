Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Loyola (Chicago) downs Bradley…

Loyola (Chicago) downs Bradley 70-50 behind Ingram

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:09 pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Donte Ingram scored 24 points with six 3-pointers and Loyola (Chicago) used a big second-half run to beat Bradley 70-50 on Wednesday night.

Milton Doyle added 14 points with two 3s for the Ramblers (15-7, 5-4 Missouri Valley), who shot 11 of 21 from behind the arc (52.4 percent) and 27 of 53 from the floor (50.9 percent).

Ingram scored 16 points with four 3-pointers in the first half and Loyola led 34-30 at halftime after five lead changes and four ties.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Tyson Smith’s 3-pointer capped an 18-2 run and Loyola led 52-38 in the second half. Ingram and Bruno Skokna each hit 3-pointers in the surge, and the Ramblers led 62-44 with 6:20 left after Ingram and Skokna hit consecutive 3s. Doyle hit his third 3-pointer and Loyola led by 21 with 3:07 to play.

Advertisement

Donte Thomas scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Bradley (8-14, 3-6), which has lost four straight.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Loyola (Chicago) downs Bradley…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended