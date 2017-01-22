Sports Listen

MAAC-leader Monmouth routs Fairfield, wins 6th straight

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 4:25 pm
WEST LONG BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Justin Robinson scored 12 of his 20 points in the first half and Monmouth routed Fairfield 91-49 on Sunday for its sixth straight win.

Robinson was 6 of 8 from the field and had four 3-pointers. Louie Pillari added a career-best 13 points, Collin Stewart had 11 of his 13 points in the first half, and Micah Seaborn finished with 10 points for the Hawks (16-5, 8-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mustapha Traore had a team-high nine rebounds and chipped in six points.

Thomas Nolan and Tyler Nelson scored 11 points apiece to lead Fairfield (8-10, 3-6), which shot 29 percent from the floor and has lost five straight.

Monmouth had a double-digit lead with seven minutes left in the first half and built a 50-24 halftime lead.

The Hawks outrebounded Fairfield 57-32, and the 42-point win was the largest margin of victory for conference-leader Monmouth this season.

