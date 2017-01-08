Sports Listen

Sports News

Mabrey leads No. 7 Notre Dame women past No. 14 Miami

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 5:08 pm
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored 15 points and No. 7 Notre Dame beat No. 14 Miami 67-55 on Sunday.

The Irish (15-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) extended a seven-point lead after three periods with an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Kathryn Westbeld scored six points during the run and her two free throws with 7:51 remaining capped the surge and made it 59-44.

Westbeld finished with 14 points, and Arike Ogunbowale scored 11 points for the Irish. Brianna Turner added 10 rebounds, but was held to seven points, seven behind her season average.

Miami (13-3, 2-2) got no closer than 63-52 on Khaila Prather’s jumper with 3:11 remaining.

Jessica Thomas scored 15 points, and Adrienne Motley had 14 for the Hurricanes.

