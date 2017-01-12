Sports Listen

Sports News

Magic-Clippers, Box

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 1:04 am
ORLANDO (96)

Fournier 3-8 2-3 8, Green 3-13 4-5 10, Gordon 11-17 2-4 28, Vucevic 8-16 0-0 16, Payton 3-9 0-2 6, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Augustin 2-9 3-3 7, Watson 1-3 1-1 3, Hezonja 0-3 0-0 0, Meeks 6-11 0-0 14. Totals 39-92 12-18 96.

L.A. CLIPPERS (105)

Mbah a Moute 4-8 0-0 8, Jordan 4-8 2-4 10, Paul 6-13 5-6 18, Redick 7-16 5-7 22, Rivers 3-7 2-4 9, W.Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Speights 5-6 0-1 13, Bass 1-2 1-1 3, Felton 4-6 0-0 8, Crawford 3-6 3-3 9. Totals 39-76 18-26 105.

Orlando 33 18 24 21— 96
L.A. Clippers 28 28 17 32—105

3-Point Goals_Orlando 6-27 (Gordon 4-8, Meeks 2-5, Watson 0-1, Fournier 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, Hezonja 0-3, Augustin 0-3, Green 0-3), L.A. Clippers 9-26 (Speights 3-4, Redick 3-9, W.Johnson 1-2, Rivers 1-3, Paul 1-5, Felton 0-1, Mbah a Moute 0-1, Crawford 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 35 (Vucevic 12), L.A. Clippers 49 (Jordan 20). Assists_Orlando 21 (Vucevic 4), L.A. Clippers 23 (Paul 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, L.A. Clippers 20. Technicals_Vucevic, L.A. Clippers defensive three second, L.A. Clippers team. A_19,060 (19,060).

Topics:
Sports News
