Magic-Jazz, Box

Ibaka 5-10 1-1 13, Gordon 8-14 2-3 21, Vucevic 7-15 0-0 15, Payton 10-17 7-11 28, Meeks 3-8 3-4 12, Green 4-9 2-4 11, Biyombo 0-2 4-4 4, Augustin 0-4 0-0 0, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 38-82 19-27 107.
Hayward 7-10 7-9 23, Favors 7-12 3-3 17, Gobert 7-9 5-7 19, Hill 4-13 6-8 14, Hood 6-14 0-1 14, Ingles 3-3 0-0 8, Lyles 1-5 0-0 2, Withey 0-0 1-2 1, Diaw 2-8 2-3 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Exum 1-4 0-0 2, Burks 3-5 1-3 8. Totals 41-83 25-36 114.
|Orlando
|42
|23
|18
|24—107
|Utah
|29
|35
|20
|30—114
3-Point Goals_Orlando 12-34 (Gordon 3-6, Meeks 3-8, Ibaka 2-7, Hezonja 1-1, Payton 1-3, Vucevic 1-3, Green 1-3, Watson 0-1, Augustin 0-2), Utah 7-26 (Ingles 2-2, Hayward 2-3, Hood 2-7, Burks 1-1, Exum 0-2, Lyles 0-3, Diaw 0-3, Hill 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 40 (Payton 9), Utah 45 (Gobert 19). Assists_Orlando 23 (Payton 9), Utah 28 (Hayward, Hill 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 28, Utah 20. Technicals_Utah coach Quin Snyder. A_19,911 (19,911).
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.