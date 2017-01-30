Magic-Timberwolves, Box

Gordon 4-11 3-3 12, Ibaka 7-16 0-0 17, Vucevic 5-15 3-6 13, Watson 6-10 5-5 18, Payton 9-17 1-2 21, Rudez 0-1 0-0 0, Green 4-6 1-1 10, Fournier 4-11 0-0 9, Biyombo 0-0 0-2 0, Augustin 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 41-96 13-19 105.
Wiggins 10-21 6-8 27, Towns 8-18 6-7 23, Dieng 2-7 0-0 5, Rubio 7-16 2-4 22, LaVine 3-9 4-5 11, Muhammad 4-10 0-0 10, Bjelica 3-4 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 40-92 19-26 111.
|Orlando
|23
|28
|28
|19
|7—105
|Minnesota
|26
|26
|28
|18
|13—111
3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-35 (Ibaka 3-7, Payton 2-5, Green 1-2, Watson 1-3, Fournier 1-4, Gordon 1-5, Augustin 1-5, Rudez 0-1, Vucevic 0-3), Minnesota 12-29 (Rubio 6-9, Muhammad 2-5, Towns 1-2, Dieng 1-2, Wiggins 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Dunn 0-2). Fouled Out_Rubio. Rebounds_Orlando 48 (Vucevic 11), Minnesota 51 (Dieng 14). Assists_Orlando 22 (Vucevic 5), Minnesota 29 (Rubio 8). Total Fouls_Orlando 25, Minnesota 20. Technicals_Augustin. A_11,124 (19,356).
