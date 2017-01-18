Sports Listen

Man says Milwaukee sheriff Clarke detained him after run-in

By IVAN MORENO January 18, 2017 3:56 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man says Milwaukee’s tough-talking sheriff had deputies question him after a flight because he shook his head at the lawman, who has gained national prominence for supporting Donald Trump.

Milwaukee resident Dan Black says in a complaint submitted to the sheriff’s website he shook his head because David Clarke was wearing Dallas Cowboys clothes on Sunday when they played the Green Bay Packers.

Black says the encounter happened during boarding for a flight from Dallas to Milwaukee hours before kickoff.

Clarke responded to the 24-year-old’s complaint in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying “he reserves the reasonable right to pre-empt a possible assault.”

Black says deputies questioned him for about 15 minutes after the plane landed before letting him go.

The status of Black’s complaint was not immediately known.

