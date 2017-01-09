Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Basketball team finds hanging black puppet at NJ high school
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Manning and Spurrier enter…

Manning and Spurrier enter College Football Hall of Fame

By RALPH D. RUSSO January 9, 2017 9:50 am
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Peyton Manning and his Southeastern Conference nemesis, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, will go into the College Football Hall of Fame together.

The rest of the new Hall of Fame class of 13 players and coaches includes Southern California Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk and Danny Ford, who coached Clemson to its only national championship.

Manning started for four seasons at Tennessee and set school records for yards passing (11,201) and touchdown passes (89). He led the Volunteers to four consecutive bowl games and was Heisman Trophy runner-up as a senior in 1997.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

But he never did beat Spurrier’s Gators, going 0-3. Spurrier built Florida into an SEC powerhouse from 1990-2001, winning six conference titles and the school’s first national championship in 1996.

Advertisement

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/RalphDrussoAP

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 .

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Manning and Spurrier enter…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Basketball team finds hanging black puppet at NJ high school