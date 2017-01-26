Maple Leafs-Flyers Sum

|Toronto
|0
|1
|0—1
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Simmonds 21 (Konecny), 12:15.
Second Period_2, Toronto, Nylander 10 (Kadri, Komarov), 15:35.
Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Lyubimov 4 (Gudas, Streit), 17:23.
Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-10-9_28. Philadelphia 6-13-15_34.
Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.
Goalies_Toronto, Mcelhinney 3-2-2 (34 shots-32 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 7-4-0 (28-27).
A_19,723 (19,537). T_2:27.
Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tim Nowak.