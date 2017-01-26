Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maple Leafs-Flyers Sum

Maple Leafs-Flyers Sum

By master January 26, 2017 9:58 pm
Share
Toronto 0 1 0—1
Philadelphia 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Simmonds 21 (Konecny), 12:15.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Nylander 10 (Kadri, Komarov), 15:35.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Lyubimov 4 (Gudas, Streit), 17:23.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-10-9_28. Philadelphia 6-13-15_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Mcelhinney 3-2-2 (34 shots-32 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 7-4-0 (28-27).

A_19,723 (19,537). T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tim Nowak.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maple Leafs-Flyers Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended