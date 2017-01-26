Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maple Leafs-Flyers Sums

Maple Leafs-Flyers Sums

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 9:58 pm
Share
Toronto 0 1 0—1
Philadelphia 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Simmonds 21 (Konecny), 12:15. Penalties_Provorov, PHI, major (high sticking), 7:12; Gudas, PHI, (kneeing), 18:03.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Nylander 10 (Kadri, Komarov), 15:35. Penalties_Carrick, TOR, (interference), 11:08.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Lyubimov 4 (Gudas, Streit), 17:23. Penalties_None.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-10-9_28. Philadelphia 6-13-15_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 1.

Goalies_Toronto, Mcelhinney 3-2-2 (34 shots-32 saves). Philadelphia, Neuvirth 7-4-0 (28-27).

A_19,723 (19,537). T_2:27.

Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tim Nowak.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maple Leafs-Flyers Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended