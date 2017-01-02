Marist defeats Manhattan 90-88, scoring first 6 points in OT

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Funk opened with a 3-pointer and Tobias Sjoberg added a three-point play as Marist scored the first six points of overtime to defeat Manhattan 90-88 on Monday night.

Khalid Hart led the Hawks with 21 points before fouling out and Brian Parker added 19 points with six assists in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference battle. Marist (5-10, 2-2), which led by as many as eight in the extra period, capitalized on a Manhattan turnover and missed field goal to begin OT.

Thomas Capuano made the back end of a two-shot foul to knot the game at 74 for Manhattan (5-9, 0-3), forcing overtime, and Marist missed three shots in the final 21 seconds of regulation. In addition to Hart, Sjoberg and Kentrall Brooks also fouled out for Marist.

Calvin Crawford led the Jaspers with 18 points; Zane Waterman had 17 and Capuano 11. Waterman, Capuano and Ahmed Ismail fouled out for Manhattan.