Marksaeng wins Singapore Open, clinching British Open berth

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 6:14 am
SENTOSA, Singapore (AP) — Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand shot a 4-under 67 in the final round to win the Singapore Open by one shot on Sunday, clinching a place in the British Open in the process.

Phachara Khongwatmai of Thailand, Young-han Song of South Korea and Jbe Kruger of South Africa tied for second place at Sentosa Golf Club and secured their places at the British Open, which takes place at Royal Birkdale from July 19-23.

The 50-year-old Marksaeng, who finished on 9-under-par 275 overall, had to wait two hours after completing his final round before he could celebrate victory.

