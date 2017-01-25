Sports Listen

Marquette fined $5,000 for court-storming after ‘Nova win

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:30 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Big East Conference says Marquette will be fined $5,000 after Golden Eagles fans stormed the Bradley Center court following the team’s upset of top-ranked Villanova.

The Big East said Wednesday in a statement that the postgame celebration was a violation of conference policy.

Marquette athletic director Bill Scholl says the fine money will be donated to Camp Hometown Heroes, a charity that allows children who have lost a parent, sibling or other loved one who served in the military to attend free summer camp. Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski has worked with the charity.

Scholl says the school appreciates the passion that fans showed after the 74-72 victory on Tuesday over the Wildcats. It was the first time that Marquette had beaten a No. 1-ranked team in the regular season.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

