Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Diamond Resorts Scores Next Story Free throw gives Southern win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-75
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Marshall's 32 paces Nevada…

Marshall’s 32 paces Nevada past Wyoming 89-74

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 9:14 pm
Share

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Marcus Marshall scored 32 points, and Cameron Oliver and Jordan Caroline each had a double-double and Nevada beat Wyoming 89-74 on Saturday night.

Oliver had 13 points and 16 rebounds and Caroline had 12 and 15 for the Wolfpack (15-3, 4-1 Mountain West), which had a 49-36 rebounding advantage. D.J. Fenner added 15 points and Lindsey Drew finished with 14.

It’s the fifth time this season all Nevada’s starters scored in double figures.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Nevada led 39-31 at halftime, but the Cowboys went on a 14-6 run and tied the game on Hayden Dalton’s layup with 14:16 left. Nevada answered the challenge with a 12-2 run and took control from there.

Advertisement

Alexander Aka Gorski led Wyoming (12-6, 2-3), which shot 33 percent (20 of 61) with 20 points, Dalton scored 13, Alan Herndon finished with 12, and Justin James had 11. The Cowboys were 7 of 33 from 3-point range.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Marshall's 32 paces Nevada…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Diamond Resorts Scores Next Story Free throw gives Southern win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 76-75