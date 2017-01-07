Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Northeastern beats James Madison, stays perfect in CAA Next Story De Nicolao’s late 3 lifts UTSA over Louisiana Tech 69-68
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mason, Graham lead No.…

Mason, Graham lead No. 3 Kansas past Texas Tech, 85-68

By DAVE SKRETTA January 7, 2017 9:29 pm
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Frank Mason III scored 26 points, Devonte Graham added a season-high 20 and No. 3 Kansas used a big second-half run to put away Texas Tech, 85-68 on Saturday night.

Josh Jackson had 17 points and Mason provided the spark for a 12-0 run that turned a five-point game into a rout, allowing the Jayhawks to remain perfect in 17 tries against Texas Tech at home.

The Jayhawks (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) also pushed their home winning streak to a nation-leading 51 games.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Aaron Ross and Zach Smith had 17 points each as the Red Raiders (12-3, 1-2) lost their 15th straight to the Jayhawks overall. Keenan Evans scored 15.

Advertisement

Texas Tech gave Kansas a tussle until a frustrating final minute of the first half.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mason, Graham lead No.…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Down the hatch

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR authorizes biggest arms buildup in U.S. history

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Northeastern beats James Madison, stays perfect in CAA Next Story De Nicolao’s late 3 lifts UTSA over Louisiana Tech 69-68