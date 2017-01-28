Sports Listen

Mass-Lowell downs NAIA Fisher 97-73

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:19 pm
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Rinardo Perry scored a career-high 16 points, Tyler Livingston added 13, and UMass-Lowell made 15 of 30 from behind the arc to beat NAIA-member Fisher College 97-73 on Saturday to snap a four-game skid.

Ryan Jones, Jahad Thomas and Cameron Wolter scored 10 apiece for the River Hawks (9-14, 5-4 America East), who outrebounded the Falcons 41-33 and held them to 38.6 percent shooting from the field. Jones also set career highs with seven assists and three steals.

Perry’s layup put the River Hawks up for good 5-3 en route to a 56-30 halftime lead. He scored 11 in the first half and the River Hawks made 11 of 20 from behind the arc (55 percent) and 19 of 33 from the floor (57.6 percent).

The River Hawks opened the second half with five quick points to lead by 31 and cruised.

Kyle Holmes, who averages 20.6 points per game, scored 36 points with five 3-pointers for the Falcons (14-8), and Malik Wilson added 19.

