Matthews’ 23rd goal helps Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 4-0

By LARRY LAGE January 25, 2017 9:46 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Auston Matthews scored early in the first period and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Roman Polak scored late in the second period and James van Riemsdyk and Nikita Soshnikov had goals in the third to give Toronto a comfortable cushion.

The Maple Leafs moved a point ahead of Boston in the Atlantic standings and into third place for the division’s third guaranteed spot in the playoffs. Toronto has played five fewer games than the Bruins, putting it in a relatively favorable position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and just the second time in 12 seasons.

Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots for the Red Wings.

