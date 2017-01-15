Mavunga, No. 11 Ohio St women hold off Purdue, 61-56

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Stephanie Mavunga scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and posted her 35th-career double-double, Tori McCoy had 12 points and No. 11 Ohio State overcame a 16-point deficit to beat Purdue 61-56 on Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell, who came in ranked No. 6 in the nation in scoring at 23.2 points per game, added 14 points on 3-of-17 shooting for Ohio State (15-5, 5-1 Big Ten).

Back-to-back jumpers by Ae’Rianna Harris gave Purdue (12-7, 3-2) a 54-50 lead with 5:25 to play but the Boilermakers missed their final four shots and committed three turnovers as Ohio State scored 11 of the final 13 points.

Ashley Morrissette had 13 points and five assists for Purdue. Dominique McBryde added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

The Buckeyes made just three of its first 18 shots and the Boilermakers led 22-6 early in the second quarter. Mitchell scored six during a 10-4 run that cut the deficit to seven points midway through the second and 10-2 spurt pulled the Buckeyes within two, 36-34, at the break.

Purdue missed 14 of 15 from 3-point range.

Ohio State outscored the Boilermakers 12-2 on second-chance points and 26-0 on bench points.