Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Wild-Sharks Sums Next Story Red Wings-Kings Sums
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McCollum scores 27 as…

McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109

By ANNE M. PETERSON January 6, 2017 1:23 am
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum had 27 points and Damian Lillard returned from a sprained ankle with 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

It was Portland’s ninth straight regular-season victory over the Lakers, a franchise record.

D’Angelo Russell had 22 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and Jordan Clarkson added 21 off the bench for Los Angeles, which led by 14 in the first half.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Russell’s turnaround jumper put the Lakers up 101-99 midway through the final period. He added a pair of free throws, but Lillard hit a 3-pointer that closed the gap for Portland.

Advertisement

McCollum’s floater put Portland in front before he hit a 3 with 4:06 to go that pushed the lead to 107-103. He added another basket that extended the lead, and the crowd chanted “Beat L-A! Beat L-A!”

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McCollum scores 27 as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Wild-Sharks Sums Next Story Red Wings-Kings Sums