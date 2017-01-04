Sports Listen

Sports News

McCoughtry to miss at least part of Dream’s 2017 season

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 5:43 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Dream star Angel McCoughtry says she will sit out an undetermined portion of the 2017 season.

McCoughtry said in a letter released by the team she needs rest after playing “a continuous year-round schedule with no offseason” in Europe and the WNBA for eight straight years. The two-time U.S. Olympian averaged 19.5 points last season to lead Atlanta to the second round of the playoffs.

McCoughtry did not say if she might return at some point in the season.

Team president Theresa Wenzel said in a statement the Dream “respect her decision and look forward to her return.”

McCoughtry, the No. 1 overall pick from Louisville in the 2009 WNBA draft, has played her full career with Atlanta.

