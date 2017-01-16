Sports Listen

McFolley scores career-best 26, Detroit beats Youngstown St

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 9:23 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Josh McFolley hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points — both career highs — to lead Detroit Mercy to an 87-71 win over Youngstown State on Monday night.

Jarod Williams finished with 11 points while Patrick Robinson Jr. and Gerald Blackshear each scored 10 for Detroit (4-14, 2-4 Horizon League), which shot 48.3 percent from the field and hit 14 3-pointers.

The win give the Titans two straight, their first winning streak of the season.

Braun Hartfield scored 19 points and Cameron Morse added 16 for Youngstown State (8-12, 2-5). The Penguins shot 45.6 overall, but hit just 10 of 17 free throws and committed 21 turnovers.

Two McFolley free throws pushed Detroit’s lead to 46-36 early in the second half. The Titans led by double figures for much of the second half and a Robinson Jr. 3 made it 83-67, the largest lead of the game, with 3:50 to play.

Sports News
